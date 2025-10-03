  • home icon
  "Not talking sh*t or anything" - Phillies' Nick Castellanos throws shade at Mets' Juan Soto's $765M contract after playoff collapse

“Not talking sh*t or anything” - Phillies’ Nick Castellanos throws shade at Mets’ Juan Soto’s $765M contract after playoff collapse

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 03, 2025 02:04 GMT
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
Phillies’ Nick Castellanos throws shade at Mets’ Juan Soto’s $765M contract after playoff collapse - Source: Imagn

The Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series. While the Dodgers are headed to the NLDS after sweeping the Cincinnati Reds in the wild card series, the Phillies received a bye after winning the NL East.

The Phillies' route to the postseason was smoother than expected thanks to the New York Mets' collapse in the second half of the season. Ahead of the Phillies' clash against the Dodgers, Nick Castellanos threw shade at Mets' $765 million superstar Juan Soto.

“You’re always a little bit surprised when a team goes out and spends $765 million on one player and doesn’t make the playoffs,” Castellanos said. “Am I surprised? I don’t know, because baseball is very hard. Not talking s**t or anything, but when an acquisition like that is made, a team does better than when they did in the past.”
The Mets went 38-55 in the last three and a half months of the season and finished 7-14 in their final 21 games. Despite their slump, the Mets had a chance to clinch a playoff spot on the final day of rthe egular season. However, a 4-0 loss against the Miami Marlins ended their postseason hopes.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
