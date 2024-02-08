"Not a thing to really worry about" - Dodgers CEO Stan Kasten reassures fans of Shohei Ohtani's vividly noticeable surgery scar

Shohei Ohtani greeted fans in the Dodgers blue jersey at DodgersFest, held in Dodgers Stadium. The two-way phenom has already generated a lot of buzz ahead of his grand debut in Los Angeles in 2024. However, his visible scar has left some fans anxious.

Ohtani suffered a torn UCL last year, which ruled him out of the tournament before the offseason started. He later announced via an Instagram post that he had undergone successful surgery. During an interview, fans noticed a scar on his right arm, which raised some questions about his health.

However, Dodgers’ CEO Stan Kasten reassured them that Ohtani is fine and there is nothing to worry about.

“We’ve seen all the medical records and spoken to all the doctors. We’ve been told that he’s going to be just fine. And it is not a thing to really worry about. Obviously we believed it because of our investment.,” Kasten informed the Dodgers Nation at the introductory press conference.

Although neither Ohtani nor his agent, Nez Balelo, have revealed any details about the surgery or medical records, it has been confirmed that he will not take the mound until 2025.

For the two-time MVP, it will be a huge loss to not use one of his strongest weapons for the Dodgers, but he will still spark the field as a hitter in the DH role.

How effective will Shohei Ohtani be for the Dodgers in 2024?

In 2023, Shohei Ohtani was a highly sought-after free agent. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers were successful in convincing him to sign a 10-year, $700 million deal.

Since adding Ohtani to their team, the Dodgers have had a string of positive news. They were able to land Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto, a fellow national teammate, and acquire Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays.

With the addition of Teoscar Hernandez and Ohtani, the Dodgers now have an All-Star lineup featuring two other MVPs, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

It will be interesting to see how Shohei Ohtani performs in a new jersey with his new club and teammates in 2024.

