  • "Now I'm crying" - Mike Trout's wife Jessica turns emotional after looking back on Angels superstar's historic career

"Now I'm crying" - Mike Trout's wife Jessica turns emotional after looking back on Angels superstar's historic career

By Raghav Mehta
Published Jul 28, 2025 22:21 GMT
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim Announce Mike Trout Contract Extension - Source: Getty
Superstar Mike Trout came up big for his team on Sunday, hitting a home run as the Los Angeles Angels won their series finale against the Seattle Mariners 4-1, clinching the three-game series in the process.

In doing so, Trout arrived at the huge milestone of 1,000 total RBIs for his career. Shortly after Sunday's win, Trout celebrated the big achievement with a post on Instagram.

"Grateful for every opportunity. Blessed to hit 1,000 RBIs. Let’s keep it rolling 💪🏻" Mike Trout wrote.
Sharing the same post to her Instagram story, Mike's wife, Jessica Cox, emotionally reflected on her husband's journey in the big leagues so far.

"And now I'm crying 🥰🥹 How has it been 14 years ?! Excited for what's still yet to come!" Jessica Trout captioned her Instagram story
Screenshot of Jessica Trout&#039;s Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@jesstaratrout IG Stories)
Mike Trout reaching this milestone would be a big triumph for Jessica as well. She has been by his side from day one and watched him mature into one of the best players in baseball.

Mike and Jessica reportedly first met each other in Spanish class as high schoolers in their hometown of Milville, New Jersey, and have been going strong ever since.

Mike Trout explains how his wife, Jessica, has been a constant source of support for him through all the ups and downs that come with pro baseball

Speaking to sportscaster Bryan Kenny at Spring Training ahead of the 2018 MLB season, LA Angels icon Mike Trout opened up about the crucial role Jessica Cox plays behind the scenes. Helping him deal with the ups and downs that come with playing baseball at the highest level day in, day out.

"She's been there before baseball. She's been there along the whole journey so far. She's very supportive of me. Ups, downs, she's always there for me, doesn't matter what the situation is, she's always trying to pick me up," Mike Trout said on MLB Network "30 Clubs in 30 Days" in 2018.
89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by MasterCard - Red Carpet - Source: Getty
The couple tied the knot in December 2017. They share two sons - Beckham, born in July 2020 and Jordy, born in June 2024.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
