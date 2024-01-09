"Of course, he makes the Taylor pic, and I'm blocked" - Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shares regret over not getting in frame with Taylor Swift

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea made an appearance at the 81st Golden Globes Awards on Sunday in Beverly Hills, California. Interestingly, the couple were sitting just six feet away from music stars Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez.

Nevertheless, Chelsea felt too shy to ask for a picture with the musical duo. Hilariously, she could only get her head inside the photo, which she uploaded on social media.

"You guys ... this is the back of my head. We were sitting 6ft away from Taylor & Selena, and I was too shy to ask for a pic. They were gorgeous in person," Chelsea wrote on her IG story.

A series of photos from the event, uploaded by Chelsea on her Instagram story, included Chelsea's hilarious take on how her husband Freddie Freeman got clicked with Swift in frame, but somehow she got blocked from the photo.

"I keep getting tagged in this. Of course he makes the Taylor pic, and I'm blocked," she wrote in her story.

Check out both pics below where Chelsea couldn't get in the frame with the pop stars:

Chelsea Freema's Instagram story

More about Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea

Chelsea Marie Goff was born on Apr. 24, 1991, in Florida. She attended the University of Central Florida. She began dating Freddie Freeman in June 2011, while still in college. Chelsea graduated from college in 2013, and a year later, she engaged with the first baseman in January 2014.

She also appeared on TV in Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta's eight-season. In the show, fans got to see her dress for the wedding. She chose a mermaid gown with an extended train and a customized sweetheart neckline. For the reception, she chose a beaded V-neck gown with a textured net skirt covered in ostrich feathers.

On Nov. 22, 2014, the couple wed at the St. Regis Bal Harbour in Miami Beach, Florida. The couple are parents to three sons: Frederick Charles Freeman II, Brandon John and Maximus Turner Freeman.

