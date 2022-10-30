"Oh, God, I love Philly" - US President Joe Biden donned Phillies socks at a Democratic Party Reception in support of his beloved Philadelphia Phillies

United States President Joe Biden has never been shy about which team he supports during the 2022 World Series. The President showed off a pair of Philadelphia Phillies socks he was wearing at a Pennsylvania Democratic Party Reception last night before Game 1 of the World Series.

"President @JoeBiden wearing @phillies socks at the 3rd Annual Independence Dinner … “ready to watch the game.” #WorldSeries #potus @CBSPhiladelphia" - Alicia Roberts

While Joe Biden rocked the Phillies socks, his wife Jill may be one of the biggest Philadelphia fans around. Growing up in a suburb of Philadelphia, the First Lady recalled in an interview with ABC News that watching games with her father was one favorite childhood memories.

"YES!! This team plays with such heart — so proud to be a @Phillies fan today, and every day. #RingTheBell" - Jill Biden

Last night during his speech at the Democratic Reception, President Joe Biden celebrated Philadelphia's successful sports teams right now, shouting out both the Phillies and the Eagles.

"Oh, God, I love Philly. I love Philly so much I married a Philly girl...We got a good year going — the Phillies and the Eagles. Look, folks, I better get this on the way because the Phillies are playing tonight. And I love you all, but I’d like to see the game too."

Joe Biden is not the only President to be locked in on the World Series

While Jill and Joe Biden are rooting for the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series, the White House has a historical connection to baseball. Despite every championship team visiting the White House, some United States Presidents have had a stronger connection to America's pastime.

George W. Bush

Arguably the most important pitch in the history of the MLB had nothing to do with baseball. In the wake of the September 11th tragedy, then-President George W. Bush threw out the opening pitch in Game 3 of the World Series between the New York Yankees and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Matt Lisle @CoachLisle #NeverForget



10/30/2001



George W. Bush throws what might be the most memorable first pitch in baseball history.



Wearing a bulletproof vest, President Bush throwing a strike from the top of the mound was exactly what the country needed that day.

"#NeverForget 10/30/2001. George W. Bush throws what might be the most memorable first pitch in baseball history. Wearing a bulletproof vest, President Bush throwing a strike from the top of the mound was exactly what the country needed that day." - Matt Lisle

Jimmy Carter

Former President Jimmy Carter is one of the biggest Atlanta Braves fans. Even at 98-years old, Carter still supports and watches his beloved Braves. He threw out the opening pitch in the deciding game of the World Series when Atlanta won their first title.

Lenny Dykstra @LennyDykstra Jimmy Carter is 93. Speaking of 93, all that tomahawk chopping didn't work out so well in the 93 NLCS, did it? Jimmy Carter is 93. Speaking of 93, all that tomahawk chopping didn't work out so well in the 93 NLCS, did it? https://t.co/d52Q7au2g3

"Jimmy Carter is 93. Speaking of 93, all that tomahawk chopping didn't work out so well in the 93 NLCS, did it?" - Lenny Dykstra

