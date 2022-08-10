"Oh look the Sox blew another game" "Bullpen is awful" - Boston Red Sox fans livid after another disappointing loss at home 

The Boston Red Sox's 2022 season continues to disappoint as they drop to three games below .500 after tonight's extra-inning loss to the Atlanta Braves. The Red Sox allowed nine runs in total, losing by a score of 9-7.

"FINAL (11): Braves 9, #RedSox 7" - Red Sox

The Red Sox have now lost six out of their past ten games and sit dead last in the AL East. The team is currently 17.5 games behind the New York Yankees in the division. They are also five games behind the Seattle Mariners for the third wild card spot in the AL.

It's safe to say that the season has not turned out the way many Red Sox players and fans would have liked. Many fans vented their frustrations after tonight's loss. Here's a look at some of the best reactions from the disappointing loss.

To no surprise for Red Sox fans, the team blew another game at home.

LadyG955 @LadyG955 @RedSox Oh look the sox blew another game 🙄🙄🙄 @RedSox Oh look the sox blew another game 🙄🙄🙄

The Red Sox bullpen has been questionable all season long.

To some fans, the Red Sox are becoming unwatchable.

blenbo (femcel) @blennnbo @RedSox ur product is unwatchable and yet on vacation i continue to watch it @RedSox ur product is unwatchable and yet on vacation i continue to watch it

Other fans are waiting until next year as the team has no chance at making the playoffs in 2022.

CP🇩🇴 @Plakatanos @RedSox See ya next year this team is done @RedSox See ya next year this team is done

A miserable season for many Red Sox fans.

Others were disappointed in the loss, but were not surprised.

One Red Sox fan thinks the team is the worst in the AL East.

Ike Grande @grande_ike @RedSox Today I admit defeat. We are the worst team in the al east. We will finish last. This pitching staff needs a huge overhaul this off season. Our bullpen has 0 depth. @RedSox Today I admit defeat. We are the worst team in the al east. We will finish last. This pitching staff needs a huge overhaul this off season. Our bullpen has 0 depth.

Overall, a disappointing loss for the Red Sox after tying the game up late to force extra-innings.

Boston Red Sox: What's on Tap?

Charlie Morton pitches during tonight's Atlanta Braves v Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox opened up their six-game homestand with a disappointing loss tonight. Following tonight's game, the team will face the Atlanta Braves once again before playing a makeup game against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.

After a makeup game against the Orioles, the Red Sox will play host to their hated rivals, the New York Yankees. These next five games at home may very well determine the fate of the Red Sox's 2022 season. The team still has a theoretical chance of making the playoffs, but their chances are becoming slim.

The magic of 2021, where the team advanced all the way to the ALCS, does not seem to have carried over in 2022. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

