"Once again MLB bending the knee to mighty Dodgers" - Analyst weighs in on changes to Shohei Ohtani rule

MLB quietly changed the rules to accommodate Shohei Ohtani as a two-way player for the Los Angeles Dodgers this upcoming season, analyst Clint Pasillas believes.

On the Feb. 10 episode of Locked on Dodgers, Pasillas and co-host Jeff J. Snider delved into the MLB rule determining how teams can list players as two-way.

Snider explained that to qualify for the two-way designation, a player must meet two specific conditions:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Pitch at least 20 Major League innings.

Start at least 20 Major League games at a position or designated hitter with at least three at-bats in each game.

The key to the rule, according to Snider, is that the player must meet such criteria in the current or previous season.

Trending

However, as Snider pointed out, MLB’s glossary mentioned that the criteria for the two-way designation must be met:

“…in either the current MLB season or any of the two previous seasons.”

This fact is crucial because, under the previous rule, Shohei Ohtani would have to requalify to earn the two-way designation. As a result, using Ohtani as a pitcher would mean he would count toward a pitcher’s spot on the roster.

However, with the new rule change, Ohtani retains his two-way designation, allowing the Dodgers to carry 13 pitchers plus Ohtani. This quiet rule change prompted Pasillas to declare:

"Once again MLB bending the knee to mighty Dodgers."

Pasillas explained his reasoning by stating that the rule change specifically benefits the Dodgers, as no other team in the Majors would currently gain from this adjustment. The change ultimately favors Los Angeles, allowing them to utilize a six-man rotation without taking up an additional pitcher’s spot in the roster.

It remains to be seen when Shohei Ohtani will return to the mound this season, though early indications suggest it could happen by mid-year.

Shohei Ohtani could hit the mound in May

An article published by MLB.com on Feb. 1 captured Dodgers manager Dave Roberts' comments regarding a potential timeline for Ohtani’s return to the mound this season.

Roberts reportedly stated that Ohtani would hit the mound at some point in May. However, Roberts said:

“It might be earlier.”

That comment underscored the fact that Ohtani has already started throwing this offseason. However, Roberts added a word of caution, saying:

“Once he gets to Spring Training and we see where the throwing program is, I think we’ll just go from there.”

Those words highlight how the Dodgers are not going to rush Ohtani back. Other pitchers’ timelines, such as Walker Buehler’s from last season, suggest Ohtani could hit the mound again by June. If that’s the case, a May return would qualify as “earlier.”

Barring any major setbacks, the Dodgers could have their two-way sensation back this upcoming season as they look to win back-to-back championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback