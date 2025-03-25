"One of the worst #1 overall picks in recent memory" - Fans throw shade as Angels release outfielder Mickey Moniak

Los Angeles Angels slugger Mickey Moniak has struggled with the bat in his hands this spring. He has hit .173/.224/.346 so far, and that struggle has been enough to alert the front office.

Many thought he had a good chance to play a pivotal role for the Halos this season, but he will not. Instead, he will look for another club as Los Angeles has released him.

This is a bit surprising as the club signed him to a one-year, $2 million contract back in the winter. Now, they will owe him 45 days of termination pay, which equates to about $485,000.

Fans were quick to voice their opinion on social media. Being the first overall pick to the Philadelphia Phillies in 2016, he just has not panned out as many thought he would.

"This guy has to be one of the worst #1 overall picks in recent memory" one fan posted.

"What a bust" said another.

"Guy was such a big name prospect" said another.

Fans are calling Moniak one of the biggest busts in recent memory. He just has not found his groove in the big leagues, which has been disappointing to watch.

"Welcome to Detroit" said another.

"Future White Sox" said another.

"Welcome to Atlanta, Mickey" said another.

Other fans are trying to pinpoint where Moniak may land next. Some have called out the Detroit Tigers, Chicago White Sox, or even the Atlanta Braves as possible landing spots.

Angels solidify their outfield with their decision to release Mickey Moniak

Los Angeles Angels - Mickey Moniak (Photo via IMAGN)

Some insiders believed Mickey Moniak would play a pivotal role for the Angels this season. They thought that he would split time with Jo Adell in centerfield, but that will not be the case.

Jo Adell should have centerfield all to himself this season. In left field will be Taylor Ward, and holding down right field will be Mike Trout, who will do his best to stay healthy.

Currently, they do not have a great fourth outfield option. Trout cannot be expected to run all 162 games in the outfield, so this could open up a spot for Matthew Lugo to make the big-league roster.

Lugo comes into the 2025 season as the club's 13th prospect. He was acquired by the Angels last year during the trade deadline from the Boston Red Sox.

