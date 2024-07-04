"One of the worst starting lineups"; "Teoscar Hernandez robbed" - MLB fans react as NL All-Star starters are revealed ft. Fernando Tatis Jr. and more

Fans reacted as the MLB announced the starters for this year's Mid-Summer Classic i.e. 2024 MLB All-Star Game, on Wednesday, with Teoscar Hernandez being a notable omission. The game will be played between the American League and National League at Globe Life Field on July 16.

This year's All-Star Game will see most representations from the Philadelphia Phillies, with three of their players in line to start the game. The Padres and the Brewers follow them with two representatives each, while the Diamondbacks and the Dodgers have one player each in the NL starting lineup.

However, not all fans are happy with the starters picked for the National League as they vented their frustrations on social media. One thinks the Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez deserved a spot in the lineup.

"Teoscar Hernandez robbed tbh," one fan commented.

"One of the worst starting lineups ever for an all star game," another added.

"Tatis should not be anywhere near the starting lineup Turner too," another wrote.

Another fan juxtaposed the stats of Christian Yelich and Teoscar Hernandez.

"Profar over Hernandez is certainly a choice," another wrote.

"Nothing but a popularity contest," another fan added.

"How tf did Tatis make it," a fan commented.

National League All-Star starters and runners-up ft. Fernando Tatis Jr., Teoscar Hernandez and more

Apart from starting pitcher, which will be picked soon, many expected names showed when the starters were announced. Some were picked as starters to an All-Star game for the first time.

Let's take a look at the NL starters:

Catcher: William Contreras, Brewers (1st time starter)

First base: Bryce Harper, Phillies

Second base: Ketel Marte, D-backs

Shortstop: Trea Turner, Phillies

Third base: Alec Bohm, Phillies (1st time starter)

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers

Outfield: Christian Yelich, Brewers; Jurickson Profar, Padres (1st time starter); Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres

There were also some players who narrowly missed out on making the starting lineup. They are:

Catcher: J.T. Realmuto, Phillies

First base: None

Second base: Luis Arraez, Padres

Shortstop: Mookie Betts, Dodgers

Third base: Manny Machado, Padres

DH: Kyle Schwarber, Phillies

Outfield: Teoscar Hernández, Dodgers; Brandon Marsh, Phillies; Nick Castellanos, Phillies

