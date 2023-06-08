Oral Roberts vs. Oregon NCAA Baseball Super Regionals 2023: Venue, Start Time, and TV details

The quest for Omaha continues for both the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles and Oregon Ducks, as both teams will meet up in the Eugene Super Regional on Friday. The opening matchup is set to take place at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon, which will see the Ducks push to return to the College World Series for the first time since 1954.

The first game of the Eugene Super Regional will be played on Friday, June 9, at 8:00 pm EST. As part of the double-elimination format, the teams will play a minimum of two games, with a third being played if necessary. In order to move on to the College World Series, either Oregon or Oral Roberts will need to win two games.

The Oregon Ducks were undefeated during the Nashville Regional, which was hosted by Vanderbilt. The Pacific Northwest school defeated the hosts in their lone match, while also defeating Xavier in two games to advance to their matchup with Oral Roberts.

On the other side of the Eugene Super Regional is Oral Roberts, who was the winner of the Stillwater Regional, which was hosted by Oklahoma St. Oral Roberts picked up victories over each of the other three teams in their tournament, which included the hosting Oklahoma St., Washington, and DBU. They will continue their College World Series quest in Eugene.

A look at the schedule for the Eugene Super Regional

As previously mentioned, the opening match between Oregon and Oral Roberts will take place on Friday, June 9 at 8:00 pm EST, with the second game coming on Saturday, June 10 at 9:00 pm EST. If the third game of the round is needed, it will be played on Sunday, June 11.

Game # Date Time TV Channel 1 Friday, June 9 8:00 pm EST ESPNU 2 Saturday, June 10 9:00 pm EST ESPNU 3 Sunday, June 11 TBD TBD

The first two games will be broadcast on ESPNU, with live stats being updated on the NCAA website during every game. While some of the biggest colleges have moved on, the Oral Roberts and Oregon matchup will be an intriguing one between two smaller baseball schools.

