Stanford vs. Texas NCAA Baseball Super Regionals 2023: Venue, Start Time, and TV details

It has been an impressive run in the NCAA college baseball tournament for both Stanford and Texas, who have moved on to the Super Regionals of the championship. The next round of the tournament is set to take place at Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in California.

While some may have been hoping for a showdown between the Texas Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies, Stanford defeated Texas A&M 7-1 in the deciding game of the opening round. The Stanford Super Regional will see the two schools battle for a spot in the College World Seris in Omaha.

The Texas Longhorns with enter their matchup with Stanford after sweeping their way through the Coral Gables Regional. Texas defeated the hosting Miami Hurricanes twice, while also taking down the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns en route to their matchup with Stanford in the next phase of the tournament.

Stanford on the other hand, had to battle their way through their regional tournament in order to punch their ticket to the next round. The Stanford Cardinal defeated both Cal St. Fullerton and San Jose St., before splitting their head-to-head with Texas A&M, forcing a winner-take-all showdown on Monday. Stanford defeated A&M to advance to the Super Regional against Texas.

The Longhorns have been one of the most successful teams in the tournament's history, winning it all six times, which is tied with LSU for second-most titles ever. Only Southern California has more titles, winning twelve.

However, Texas has several tournament records, including the most College World Series appearances with 38 and the most World Series games won with 88 total victories. They also hold the record for the most NCAA Tournament victories with 253, and most tournament appearances with 62.

A look at the schedule for the 2023 Stanford Super Regional

Similar to the opening round, the tournament will continue in a double-elimination format, which means that the first team to win two games will advance. The series with begin on Saturday, June 10th, with games running until Monday, June 12th if necessary.

Game # Date Time TV Channel 1 Saturday, June 10 6:00 pm EST ESPN2 2 Sunday, June 11 TBD TBD 3 (if necessary) Monday, June 12 TBD TBD

The first game will be broadcast on ESPN2. However, fans will also be able to stream the audio of the game live on Texassports.com, while also following along on the NCAA's official website for live stats and updates.

