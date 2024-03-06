Orioles owner Peter Angelos lists his luxury mansion for $1,700,000 at Ritz-Carlton Residences in Federal Hill

Baltimore Orioles owner Peter Angelos has reportedly listed his luxury, waterfront property in Federal Hill, Baltimore for sale. The Baltimore Business Journal reports that "an entity of the Orioles owner's family" listed the property, which is a 3.5-bath condo at the Ritz-Carlton Residences, for $1.7 million.

According to the Baltimore Business Journal, "two sources with knowledge of the property" have confirmed that Angelos owns it. The second-floor condo was purchased for $2.15 million in 2019 and is being listed for a loss of $450,000.

Exuding luxury, the 3,167-square-foot property has a large living room and features a modern style, as well as incredible views of Baltimore's Inner Harbor. A brochure by the listing agent, Cummings & Co. Realtors, mentions that it was built in 2007 and costs $44,845 in annual property tax, along with monthly fees of $3,653.

Peter Angelos sells law firm as Orioles sale agreed

This January, the news broke that Peter Angelos was set to sell his law firm, Peter Angelos Law, to three of its senior attorneys. With Angelos, 94, in poor health, a period of conservatorship had ensued. This ended on Wednesday, Feb. 28, when Judge Keith R. Truffer approved the sale to Jay D. Miller, James S. Zavakos and William G. Minkin.

The future of the Baltimore Orioles' ownership had, for a time, been shrouded in mystery. Angelos had indicated that upon his death the franchise should be sold by his heirs, but in December there were rumors that they may have different ideas.

Lindsey Adler and Jared Diamond of The Wall Street Journal wrote in December that "John Angelos has indicated privately that he intends to keep the club moving forward, potentially throwing the future of the franchise into turmoil."

However, toward the end of January news broke that a deal had been agreed to sell the Orioles to a consortium headed by David Rubenstein for around $1.725 billion.

Orioles 1983 World Series-winner Cal Ripken Jr. is part of the consortium, and released the following statement:

“I am excited to once again be a part of the Orioles organization & I thank David for including me in the ownership group. The Orioles have been a part of my life since I was a child, and this is a special day."

The sale has to be approved by the MLB, along with at least 23 of the league's 30 team owners, a process that is expected to take several months.

