A hit and run occurred recently outside Guaranteed Rate Field, the place the Chicago White Sox call home. Four fans were injured in a collision and the culprit fled the scene. The White Sox were welcoming the Texas Rangers to town for a series when it happened.

One person clung to the car after being struck, which helped them eventually be stopped. That fan, as well as one other from the remaining three outside the White Sox stadium, was in "serious" condition.

The White Sox offered up a statement of condolences for the injured fans and those who had to see the incident occur before the game via AP:

“Our hearts go out to the four fans who were injured this evening, their families and friends, as well as the fans who witnessed the incident on their way to a baseball game."

The team also thanked the firefighters, police and others who responded to the scene and helped the situation.

Chicago White Sox down but not out

The Chicago White Sox have endured a rather poor start to the season. Pegged as a genuine threat to knock off the Cleveland Guardians for the division crown, they've meandered to a 32-43 start.

The Chicago White Sox have been bad

Nothing has gone right for them, even if they haven't been maligned by a slew of injuries. Still, despite the atrocious record, the team is within shouting distance of first. In fact, they're 4.5 games back.

The AL Central is a very weak division this year, as the Minnesota Twins currently lead it with a disappointing 36-38 record. That's one game ahead of the Guardians and four ahead of the Tigers.

All four of those teams could reasonably win the division. They may not have a good record in doing so, but there's a real chance the White Sox, Tigers, Guardians or Twins could be this division's winner when it's all said and done.

That might not be inspiring, but it does at least give the struggling White Sox something to aim for as they try and turn things around.

