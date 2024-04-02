"Our Saudi prince" - Fans congratulate Ronald Acuña Jr. for joining Baseball United's star-studded ownership ft. Albert Pujols, Adrián Beltré & more

Ronald Acuña Jr. is one of the biggest stars in the MLB, and the Atlanta Braves outfielder is an incredibly popular figure around the league. The Braves are off to a 3-1 start and will look to make that 4-1 against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

With the franchise living up to its tag of World Series challengers, fans were pleased with the latest news surrounding Acuña. The superstar took to X to announce that he has joined the Baseball United League ownership group and his intention to travel to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in due course.

Fans were quick to congratulate Acuña, with one even calling him a "Saudi prince":

A couple made jokes about Ronald Acuña Jr. already owning MLB teams, like the Philadelphia Phillies:

Acuña joins an elite company in the ownership, with Hall of Famers like Barry Larkin, Mariano Rivera and Adrián Beltré all owners, along with other greats including Robinson Cano Albert Pujols and Bartolo Colón.

Ronald Acuña Jr. "truly grateful" to join Baseball United ownership

Ronald Acuña Jr. was quoted in a press release, and his statement expressed his gratitude for the opportunity and his long-time goal of making a lasting impact in baseball. Here's what the Braves star said:

“I am truly grateful to join the Baseball United family as an investor, co-owner, and an active ambassador to help grow the game we all love.

“It’s been exciting to watch what Kash, John (Miedreich), and the BU team has built over the past two years. They’ve done things that no one has ever done before. And now, I’m honored to be a part of it."

Ronald Acuña Jr. will also be working as an ambassador for the league and look to promote its growth.

"Growing up in Venezuela, I always dreamed of making a big impact on the game of baseball.

"I’m very blessed to compete everyday with my teammates to do that for Major League Baseball and the Atlanta Braves, and I can’t wait to help carry the game to new fans in the Middle East and South Asia with Baseball United.”

The Braves are first in the NL East and look like one of the top teams in the MLB. They are expected to record another victory against the White Sox on Tuesday and go 2-0 up in the three-game series.

