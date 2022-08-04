“Our thoughts are with Frankie” “Prayers to him and his family” - New York Yankees fans react to Frankie Montas being added to bereavement list two days after being traded from Oakland 

The New York Yankees have placed newly acquired right-hander Frankie Montas on the bereavement list.

Montas was the top starter available on the market during the last mile stretch of the trade window. He has compiled a 3.18 ERA and a 3.89 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 19 starts this term.

New York Yankees @Yankees Earlier today, the Yankees placed RHP Frankie Montas on the bereavement list. Earlier today, the Yankees placed RHP Frankie Montas on the bereavement list.

The Yankees brought in Montas and reliever Lou Trivino from the Oakland Athletics. In return, the A’s got a package of prospects involving left-handers J.P. Sears and Ken Waldichek, right-hander Luis Medina, and second baseman Cooper Bowman.

According to Lindsey Adler of "The Athletic," Montas hasn’t caught up with his new team yet because of a death in his family.

Lindsey Adler @lindseyadler Frankie Montas is expected to meet the Yankees in St. Louis over the weekend, Aaron Boone said. Montas had a death in the family and will not be in New York today or tomorrow. Frankie Montas is expected to meet the Yankees in St. Louis over the weekend, Aaron Boone said. Montas had a death in the family and will not be in New York today or tomorrow.

New York Yankees fans took to Twitter to offer their deepest condolences.

Montas is expected to be in St. Louis over the weekend, so Yankees fans don’t need to wait long to see him in pinstripes.

J @MRxAmazing @Yankees We'll be ready for Frankie as soon as he's ready for us. Best wishes to you and your family. @FrankieMontas @Yankees We'll be ready for Frankie as soon as he's ready for us. Best wishes to you and your family. @FrankieMontas ♥️

Zandr⚾️🇨🇴 @GL3YBER @Yankees give him all the time he needs @Yankees give him all the time he needs 🙏🙏

Given the circumstances, Montas deserves all the time in the world and his debut can wait. Family comes first, always.

The New York Yankees had a very busy trade window

Last week, they acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. That allowed them to mercifully end Joey Gallo's Bronx nightmare, who completed a deadline day switch to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The arrival of Montas strengthens a Yankees rotation that currently has Gerrit Cole, Jameson Taillon, Nestor Cortes, Jordan Montgomery, and Domingo German. Trivino, on the other hand, adds more depth to their bullpen.

It remains to be seen how the Yankees will accommodate Luis Severino when his IL stint is over. Severino has been recovering from a strained lat and saw his IL stint get extended from 15 days to two months on Monday. As of now, he is expected to recover in time for the postseason.

The New York Yankees lead the American League East quite comfortably, enjoying an 11-game cushion between themselves and the second-place Toronto Blue Jays. However, Aaron Boone's club has dropped five of their last 10 games. At the time of writing, the Yankees are losing 6-1 to the Seattle Mariners after four innings in their final match of a three-game series.

