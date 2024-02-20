"Overnight sensation" - Astros pitcher Ryan Pressly's wife Kat shares precious moment as son Wyatt wows with adorable piano performance

Ryan Pressly's wife, Kat Pressly, shared an adorable moment on her Instagram story as she shared a snapshot of her son Wyatt playing the piano like Vivaldi or Beethoven.

Screenshot of Kat Pressly's story on Instagram

Houston Astros' seasoned closer, Ryan Pressly, married Kat Pressly on New Year's Eve 2019 at the Denton courtroom. The couple is now proud parents to their son, Wyatt Pressly, and a daughter born last year. Originally an NFL cheerleader for the Dallas Cowboys, Kat, now known as Katherine Rogers, currently works as a realtor in Texas.

Astros manager Joe Espada shuffles closer roles: Pressly takes setup as Hader steps in

As the Houston Astros began spring training workouts on Wednesday, new manager Joe Espada announced that veteran Ryan Pressly would take on a setup role and recently signed Josh Hader would close for the team. Five-time All-Star Josh Hader and the Astros reached an agreement on January 22 to sign a $95 million, five-year contract.

Ryan Pressly, who is 35 years old, has made 102 saves for the Astros in the past four seasons of the MLB but will now be replaced by new signing Josh Hader as the designated closer for the ballclub in the upcoming season. According to Joe Espada, he informed Pressly and Hader of his decision during a meeting in his office.

"They've both been successful. I feel more comfortable giving Hader that opportunity since he's shown his ability to do it. Same as Pressly. It's just Pressly won't pitch the ninth inning. ... I don't want to put words in Pressly's mouth, but everything I got from him was that he's on board." - Astros manager Joe Espada

Since 2020, Ryan Pressly has served as the Astros closer and is a perfect 14 for 14 when it comes to saves in the postseason. But when questioned about his new position with the team, the veteran had the ideal answer.

"I get paid to go get three outs. It don’t matter if it’s the fourth inning or ninth inning." - Pressly via an interview with MLB.com's Brian McTaggart

In 2023, Pressly signed a two-year contract with the Astros, of which the upcoming season is the final guaranteed year. However, the native of Texas has a mutual option to extend his contract through the 2025 season. If Pressly makes 50 or more appearances in 2024, his $2 million buyout option for 2025 will become active.

