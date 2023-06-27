Ozzie Albies contract: Breaking down Braves baseman's salary details in 2023

Ozzie Albies, the talented second baseman for the Atlanta Braves made headlines with his contract details prior to the 2023 season. Albies signed a lucrative 7-year deal worth $35 million, with the entire amount guaranteed. This translates to an annual average salary of $5 million. In the current season, Albies will receive a base salary of $7 million, making it a significant year for him both on the field and off in terms of his earnings.

The Braves have been proactive in securing their key players with long-term contracts, and Ozzie Albies is no exception. The team has been building a formidable core, with players like Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Spencer Strider, and Michael Harris all signed through at least the 2026 season. This young and talented group has become the envy of many teams all around baseball.

Ozzie Albies has proven himself to be an integral part of the Braves’ success. He has consistently showcased his skills on both offense and defense, contributing significantly to the team’s performance. Albies’ contract extension not only secures his future with the Braves but also demonstrates the team’s commitment to investing in their key players.

The Atlanta Braves made another significant move in the offseason by signing catcher Sean Murphy to a six-year contract extension. Murphy was acquired from the Oakland A's as part of a three-team trade, and the Braves wasted no time in securing his services for the foreseeable future. The contract guarantees Murphy $73 million, with a club option for an additional year, potentially pushing the total value to $88 million.

Murphy, known for his offensive prowess and stellar defense, has quickly become one of the top catchers in baseball. With an impressive slash line and strong framing abilities, he brings a well-rounded skill set to the team. This extension ensures that Murphy will remain a fixture behind the plate for the Braves, further solidifying their roster for years to come.

With both Ozzie Albies and Sean Murphy locked in, the Atlanta Braves have positioned themselves for continued success. Their focus on securing talented players for the long term showcases their commitment to building a sustainable winning team. Fans can look forward to watching Albies and Murphy contribute to the Braves' quest for championships in the coming years.

