Ozzie Albies sends request to make life memorable for furry friend

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies shared a heart-touching story about Bruno, a dog who is up for adoption, via the Ozzie Albies Foundation's Instagram page on Tuesday. Urging potential adopters to give Bruno a chance at a happy life, he likened the pup to Superman's super-powered dog, Krypto.

"Someone said Bruno reminds them of Superman’s dog, and now we can’t unsee it! 🦸‍♂️🐶 If we had to describe Bruno, he’d be just like Superman—brave, strong, and full of heart. ❤️ Give Bruno his second chance—because every hero deserves a happy ending. 🦸‍♂️✨" the Instagram post was captioned.

To ensure the post is noticed by as many people as possible, Albies later shared the post to his story.

"Give Bruno his second chance!" Albies wrote.

Screenshot of Albies' Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@ozzie IG Stories)

Through the Ozzie Albies Foundation, which was founded in February 2022, Ozzie and his wife, Andreia, have worked to ensure dogs like Bruno get the help they need. In almost three years of operations, the foundation has provided medical help to hundreds of dogs and helped hundreds find loving homes after being previously abandoned.

Ozzie Albies takes to Instagram to share adorable video featuring pet dogs

On Monday on Instagram, three-time NL All-Star Ozzie Albies shared an adorable video of himself cuddling his pet dogs. The video features the seven dogs in Ozzie's pack: Puchi, Louie, Bubbles, Kane, Max, Cinnamon and Georgia.

"Nothing better than our loves! #puppylove #doglovers" the Instagram post was captioned.

2024 was a frustrating season for Ozzie Albies as he missed a huge chunk of the season with a left wrist fracture. Missing two hugely important players in the form of Albies and Ronald Acuna Jr., the Braves failed to win their division, the NL East, for the first time since 2017.

Although they made the playoffs, the Braves bowed out in the wild-card series, losing 2-0 to the San Diego Padres. With the 2025 season fast approaching, fans will be hoping Albies can stay injury-free and get back to the sort of consistency that he showed in 2023.

