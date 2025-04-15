Ozzie Albies' wife Andreia reacts as Braves star gets emotional about the 'hardest time' in his life

Having made his MLB debut for the Atlanta Braves in Aug. 2017, Ozzie Albies has gone on to establish himself as one of the team's most reliable hitters, while also being extremely reliable in defensive situations at second base. So far, Albies has earned himself three All-Star selections and two Silver Slugger awards, also playing a key role in the World Series win of 2021.
Through it all, Ozzie Albies' wife, Andreia, has been right by his side. Having reportedly started dating in 2018, the couple tied the knot in Feb. 2023.
On Monday, Ozzie Albies took to Instagram to post a video, where he emotionally talked about how the passing of his dad, Osgarry, who was his 'biggest role model', led to the 'hardest time' of his life.
"I’ll never forget where I came from or how it all started. Every challenge shaped me into who I am today. I’m grateful for the opportunity to live my dream and I’ll never stop believing," Albies captioned his Instagram post
Reacting to Ozzie's post, his wife, Andreia, left a loving comment showing her support to her husband.
"Hard work pays off!!! Always believe❤️" Andreia Albies commented
Ozzie Albies' wife Andreia talks about the 'problem' of getting a dog from breeders
Over the years, both Ozzie Albies and his better half, Andreia, have shown their love for animals. The pair run their own non-profit, known as the 'Ozzie Albies Foundation', in order to do their part to help abandoned animals and help find them the loving homes they deserve.
Andreia Albies, who often posts about various matters related to animal welfare on her socials, took to Instagram on Mar. 14 to talk about how it is important to identify what kind of breeder you are dealing with when trying to bring home a dog.
"Thousands of dogs and puppies are being euthanized in county shelters… and if you go to a breeder because you want a ‘cute puppy,’ you’re part of the problem." Andreia Albies captioned her Instagram post
In the clip, Andreia Albies talks about the key differences between an ethical breeder, who goes about his work in order to ensure the survival of a particular breed and a 'bad' breeder, who is in it simply for profit.