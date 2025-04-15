Ozzie Albies' wife Andreia reacts as Braves star gets emotional about the 'hardest time' in his life

Having made his MLB debut for the Atlanta Braves in Aug. 2017, Ozzie Albies has gone on to establish himself as one of the team's most reliable hitters, while also being extremely reliable in defensive situations at second base. So far, Albies has earned himself three All-Star selections and two Silver Slugger awards, also playing a key role in the World Series win of 2021.

Ad

Through it all, Ozzie Albies' wife, Andreia, has been right by his side. Having reportedly started dating in 2018, the couple tied the knot in Feb. 2023.

On Monday, Ozzie Albies took to Instagram to post a video, where he emotionally talked about how the passing of his dad, Osgarry, who was his 'biggest role model', led to the 'hardest time' of his life.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I’ll never forget where I came from or how it all started. Every challenge shaped me into who I am today. I’m grateful for the opportunity to live my dream and I’ll never stop believing," Albies captioned his Instagram post

Ad

Trending

Ad

Reacting to Ozzie's post, his wife, Andreia, left a loving comment showing her support to her husband.

"Hard work pays off!!! Always believe❤️" Andreia Albies commented

Screenshot of Andreia Albies' comment on her husband's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@ozzie)

Ozzie Albies' wife Andreia talks about the 'problem' of getting a dog from breeders

Over the years, both Ozzie Albies and his better half, Andreia, have shown their love for animals. The pair run their own non-profit, known as the 'Ozzie Albies Foundation', in order to do their part to help abandoned animals and help find them the loving homes they deserve.

Ad

Andreia Albies, who often posts about various matters related to animal welfare on her socials, took to Instagram on Mar. 14 to talk about how it is important to identify what kind of breeder you are dealing with when trying to bring home a dog.

"Thousands of dogs and puppies are being euthanized in county shelters… and if you go to a breeder because you want a ‘cute puppy,’ you’re part of the problem." Andreia Albies captioned her Instagram post

Ad

In the clip, Andreia Albies talks about the key differences between an ethical breeder, who goes about his work in order to ensure the survival of a particular breed and a 'bad' breeder, who is in it simply for profit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More