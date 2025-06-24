Padres ace Dylan Cease hard launches his relationship with model Christen Dye with a romantic snap

As Dylan Cease continues to find form on the mound for the San Diego Padres, the 29-year-old pitcher introduced fans to his partner, influencer and blogger Christen Dye.
The Padres flamethrower posted a picture on Instagram with Dye at Petco Park. The picture seemed to be after San Diego's 3-2 win against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday when Cease started on the mound, going 6.2 innings with 1 earned run.
Cease was in his changed dugout Padres attire while Dye sported a yellow top with a pair of denim jeans.
Christen Dye has had a long career in modeling. She has been in the industry before her teenage years when she used to reside in Memphis. After turning 19, she moved to Dallas and has since featured for various publications, including Maxim, Sports Illustrated and Guyism.
Dye is an active social media influencer and has a huge reach through her blogs on Tiktok. This is the first time Dye and Cease have gone public with their relationship.
Cease was reported to be dating track and field athlete, Rebekah Haynes, who represented the Georgie State University since 2021, from their social media posts. Haynes is now a real estate agent, as per her social media profile.
Dylan Cease's girlfriend, Christen Dye, was at a launch event
While Cease and Dye were pictured together after a Padres game, a few weeks back, Christen was a part of a group of Padres members' wives and girlfriends that unveiled a special collection for the Team Store at Petco Park.
Alongside Dye, Adrian Morejon's wife, Melany, Jason Adam's wife, Kelsey, Joe Musgrove's fiance, Arica, and Jeremiah Estrada's girlfriend, Jianna were also at the launch event.
The collection featured apparels with a custom design with the "Padres" text etched in gold. Few fans had also started anticipating Cease's announcement in the May post.
It remains to be seen if Dylan Cease and Christian Dye make more public appearances together.