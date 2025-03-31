Padres ace Joe Musgrove drops 1-word verdict on pitching star's debut

Joe Musgrove is a veteran pitcher for the San Diego Padres and has had some dominant starts throughout his career. Musgrove can appreciate a great outing from other pitchers as well, especially when they happen to be on his own team.

Ad

Nick Pivetta made his Padres debut on Sunday, and his outing instantly made new teammate Joe Musgrove proud. The team shared a post on Instagram.

"Pivetta’s @petcopark debut 🔥," the Padres captioned the post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Pivetta pitched seven shutout innings against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday Night Baseball, allowing just one hit in the process. This prompted Musgrove to share the post on his own Instagram story, and he dropped a one-word caption as well.

@mu59rove IG, Musgrove Nick Pivetta Comment

"Masterclass," Musgrove captioned.

Ad

Musgrove is one of the leaders of the pitching staff for the Padres, but Nick Pivetta gives the team another weapon. If Pivetta continues to be dominant on the mound, it could help lead to another great season for the Padres.

The Padres got a solid season out of Joe Musgrove in 2024, as he went 6-5 with a 3.88 ERA before getting injured. Pivetta went just 6-12 a season ago with the Boston Red Sox but still sported a solid 4.14 ERA.

Ad

Joe Musgrove shocked by low number of NL ROY votes for Jackson Merrill

The San Diego Padres are a team full of superstars, and Joe Musgrove is just one of many on the team. Jackson Merrill made an immediate impression a season ago as a rookie but didn't get a ton of support for Rookie of the Year.

Ad

Speaking on "MartyTimeTv" in November, Musgrove was shocked that Merrill wasn't a top choice for many voters.

"I was very surprised to see that he only got seven first-place votes," Musgrove said. "Winning the Sporting News Rookie of the Year is, in my eyes, the most valuable thing you can get. That's voted on by your peers that you play against and by very, very educated baseball people that know the game and see all the details that the average fan or the average writer might miss."

Ad

The Padres will continue to count on Musgrove to pitch well, but there is less pressure with more talent on the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback