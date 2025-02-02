Padres ace Joe Musgrove gives verdict on UFC Saudi Arabia's timing as he watched Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

San Diego Padres ace pitcher Joe Musgrove is an avid UFC fan. Musgrove, who recently underwent Tommy John surgery, will miss the entirety of the 2025 season. However, he is enjoying his time watching other sports.

On Saturday, Musgrove shared a snap on his Instagram story from the heavyweight fight between Sergei Pavlovich and Jairzinho Rozenstruik taken from his TV screen.

"Love a Saturday morning fight card🙌🏿@UFC," Musgrove wrote.

Screenshot of Joe Musgroves Instagram story

Most high-profile UFC events happen on Saturday nights, especially the PPVs. However, UFC Saudi Arabia catered to the local timing. Notably, UFC 304 in London catered to the Americans, much to the dismay of English fans and fighters.

Nevertheless, it seems Musgrove is fine with watching fights on a Saturday morning. Unfortunately, the Pavlovich vs. Rozenstruik fight may have fell short of expectations for the Padres ace.

As the two heavyweights battled, particularly known for their powers, the odds of a knockout were huge, especially for Pavlovich. However, it went the distance. Per Bet99, Pavlovich winning by knockout was at -250 odds while a decision victory for the Russian fighter was at +1000.

Like Musgrove, another MLB star who paid close attention to UFC Saudi Arabia was Kike Hernandez. The ex-Dodgers star was saddened by Israel Adesanya's knockout loss to Nassourdine Imavov in the main event.

Joe Musgrove was impressed by UFC 310 in Las Vegas

Headlined by a flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Shohei Ohtani's compatriot Kai Asakura, UFC 310 was the promotion's final PPV of 2024 and penultimate show of the year.

Preluding the fight, Asakura hoped for Ohtani to grace his presence at T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 7. However, the Dodgers superstar was not able to come but Joe Musgrove and Jack Flaherty brought MLB's presence to the event.

Musgrove and Flaherty were featured on the Instagram post of the UFC, highlighting the celebrities who attended the event. The event pleased Musgrove as he reshared the post on his Instagram story.

"Another Epic Vegas Weekend in the books," Musgrove captioned.

Screenshot of Joe Musgrove's Instagram story

Asakura's UFC debut ended in the second round as Pantoja won via rear-naked choke submission. Shavkat Rakhmonov defeated Ian Garry via unanimous decision in the No. 1 contender fight between undefeated welterweights.

Ciryl Gane won over Alexander Volkov in the featured bout of the main card. Bryce Mitchell and Doo-ho Cho's third-round TKO victories over Kron Gracie and Nate Landwehr rounded out the main card results.

