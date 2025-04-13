Padres ace Michael King drops fiery reaction to $55,000,000 star's outing vs Rockies

With pitchers such as Michael King, Joe Musgrove, Dylan Cease and Yu Darvish on the roster, the San Diego Padres boast one of the best pitching arsenals in all of Major League Baseball.

Judging by recent performances, it appears the Padres have managed to further bolster that already elite staff with the offseason acquisition of Nick Pivetta, who signed a four-year, $55 million contract to join the team at Petco Park.

Most recently in action against the Colorado Rockies on Friday, Pivetta pitched seven innings, allowing only three hits, no earned runs and striking out 10 batters. His strong outing helped San Diego secure a comfortable 8-0 win. The Padres’ Instagram account later highlighted the 32-year-old’s exceptional performance.

Teammate Michael King also took notice, sharing the post to his own Instagram story with fire emojis.

"🔥🔥🔥😮‍💨" King captioned his story

Screenshot of Michael King's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@officialmikeking)

So far this season, Pivetta has looked sharp, currently posting a 1.59 ERA with 18 strikeouts. King holds a 4.05 ERA with 16 strikeouts.

Nick Pivetta talks about learning from Padres' star-studded rotation

In February, Nick Pivetta how much he’s learning from pitchers like Michael King, Dylan Cease and Yu Darvish.

"I'm just getting to know the group of guys and watching them throw. I kind of just look forward to watching these guys, see how they go about their business and then opening and engaging in more conversations as the season unfolds." Nick Pivetta said on the "Ben & Woods" podcast

"I think (Dylan) Cease and (Michael) King are very good pitchers that have done it and have continued to do it. Those guys are really important for this thing, so I'm glad that I'm a part of this group, and I'm just happy to be here." he added.

This season, the Padres look to go toe-to-toe with the LA Dodgers juggernaut.

