Padres' $55,000,000 newcomer breaks down strengths of Yu Darvish, Michael King, Dylan Cease

Newly signed San Diego Padres pitcher Nick Pivetta spoke about his new teammates and pointed to Yu Darvish, Michael King and Dylan Cease as pitchers he can learn from.

Ad

The 32-year-old entered free agency this winter after declining an offer from Boston Red Sox, signing a four-year, $55 million, contract with the Padres instead. Having started Spring Training, he's eager to hit the ground running and play alongside some great starting pitchers in the rotation.

Nick Pivetta was selected by the Washington Nationals in the 2013 MLB Draft but was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, where he made his major league debut in 2017.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Pivetta had an impressive season with the Phillies in 2018, but a drop in form the following year saw him traded to the Red Sox in 2020. After a slow start in Boston, he broke into their rotation in 2022 and has been a regualr starter since then.

Pivetta's move to the Padres sees him join a highly capable and experienced starting rotation that includes Yu Darvish, Dylan Cease and Michael King. The newcomer is enjoying working alongside and spoke about his experience on the Ben & Woods podcast:

Ad

Ad

"I think it's a really cohesive group. I think the communication with everybody is really strong. Obvously, I'm just getting to know the group of guys and watching them throw. I got to watch Yu (Darvish) throw a bullpen today, and I think he just continues to defy everything that is to be a pitcher. He looked absolutely extraordinary today.

Ad

"So I kind of just look forward to watching these guys, see how they go about their business and then opening and engaging in more conversations as the season unfolds. ... I think (Dylan) Cease and (Michael) King are very good pitchers that have done it and have continued to do it. Those guys are really important for this thing, so I'm glad that I'm a part of this group, and I'm just happy to be here."

Ad

Pivetta's addition to the Padres rotation makes the team stronger, giving them four hard-throwing starting arms to complement their bullpen. As a newcomer, Pivetta is eager to learn from his experienced teammates and earn his spot in the rotation.

MLB insider outlines the downside to the Padres signing Nick Pivetta

San Diego Padres bolstered their starting rotation by signing Nick Pivetta to a four-year, $55 million deal, but it comes at a steep price.

Ad

On his pocast, MLB insider Lee Hacksaw Hamilton explained what the Padres will lose out on:

"By signing Pivetta to this contract with opt-outs, they're forfeiting a draft pick, and they're forfeiting another half million dollars in international signing bonus money. ... Now they're going to have to pay a luxury tax by the time you get to the end of the season. But as of right now, the Padres are back in the pennant race."

Ad

Expand Tweet

No doubt, there's a cost bringing in a proven starter like Pivetta into the rotation. However, the addition makes San Diego a geniune contender, and the price they paid may not matter at the end of the MLB season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback