"Padres baseball in midseason form" - San Diego's one-run win against Team Korea draws fans' scrutiny ahead of Dodgers clash

Given their offseason moves, the San Diego Padres are likely not expecting another NLCS run this year. They fired their coach and traded away their best player, although they did swing a trade for an elite pitcher. Nevertheless, they weren't a contender last year and may not be better this year. Their latest outing in Korea has fans certain of that.

They are in Korea for the beginning of the Seoul Series, part of which includes exhibition matches against the Korean team. An MLB team against a country's team might not be a fair fight, but it was this time, as the Padres squeaked out a one-run win.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Unfortunately, winning by one run in this matchup doesn't excite fans. In fact, many of them are rather disappointed by what their team looks like just a few days ahead of the regular season opener with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Most fans do not believe this team in its current form will make a run at the World Series. In a tough division and a tough conference, the Padres will have to show more to their fanbase than one run on a wild pitch against Team Korea to convince them of their quality.

San Diego Padres not expected to contend

As mentioned, the San Diego Padres attempted to shave some payroll by trading away Juan Soto and generally being inactive in free agency. They let Blake Snell walk (and he's still a free agent) and didn't add many big pieces.

The Padres didn't inspire their fans

They did trade for Dylan Cease, but he's not going to be able to help the lackluster offense. He does fit the cheap bill, though. All of has left a team that was in the NLCS in 2022 without a strong chance at contending.

In fact, per FanDuel, the team is roughly middle of the pack in terms of World Series odds. They're currently +4800, and are behind the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals and Seattle Mariners, all of whom missed the playoffs last year. It could be a long season in San Diego.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.