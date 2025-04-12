Padres fans can't contain laughter as $13,750,000 ace rocks new look

San Diego Padres fans were in stitches when their $13.75 million pitcher Dylan Cease showed up for Friday's game with a new look, making him nearly unrecognizable.

The 29-year-old is widely recognized by fans, thanks to a full beard and moustache, sometimes only sporting the moustache without the beard. However, he seems to have gone in a new direction now, with a clean shaven face that has had fans sharing their reactions on social media.

Having made his MLB debut with the Chicago White Sox in 2019, Dylan Cease was traded to the San Diego Padres last year and signed a one-year contract. In his short time there, Cease has won the hearts of fans and remains a key arm in their pitching staff.

Dylan Cease's new look has gone viral on social media, with fans dropping a variety of reactions:

"Who's that kid? Dustin from Stranger Things?," asked one fan on Instagram. "That's Jason Bourne," added another.

Fan reactions

"Where's our caveman," said @m_nunez_1.

"Beard gone = Cy Young campaign back on," added ryancho_.

Fan reactions

While some fans compared him with celebrities like Matt Damon and Formula 1 star Lance Stroll, others prophesized that his new look could inspire a Cy Young campaign.

Overall, San Diego fans showed their love with some friendly banter while wishing him a successful season ahead.

Padres manager Mike Shildt gives his take on Dylan Cease's new look

It's safe to say that Dylan Cease's new clean-shaven look took many by surprise. Along with fans, everyone in the San Diego Padres clubhouse was equally surprised, with several teammates sharing their reactions on social media.

When manager Mike Shildt was asked for his reaction, he said (via Al Scott on X):

"The guy that came in the clubhouse today still has phenomenal hair. I mean, his hair is as good as his fastball and slider metrics. ... But he shaved the beard, and it was little double-take like, who is this stranger in our clubouse? But the hair gave it away, and the unbelievably witty personality."

Expand Tweet

Cease has made three starts in the MLB this season, going 1-1 with a 7.98 ERA. With most of the season still to be played, the pitcher will hope that his new look helps him reach new heights in his major league career.

