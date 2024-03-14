Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. & Phillies' Nick Castellanos join forces in hilarious commercial advocating for Opening Day as work day off

A recent commercial involving Fernando Tatis Jr. and Nick Castellanos regarding the opening day is making a buzz on Instagram. The commercial was from Corona, a popular beer brand in America and Mexico, and it aims to encourage employees to take the day off to watch baseball seasons unfold.

In the hilarious commercial, both Castellanos and Tatis advocate not working on March 28, which is Opening Day for the MLB regular season (except for the Dodgers and Padres).

The hilarious video shows Tatis blasting the cell phone like a ball through a baseball bat. The duo further went on to explain the benefits of watching baseball.

"Watching baseball makes people happy," Tatis said in the commercial. "It helps with networking and baseball makes everyone sound smart."

"So don't worry your employee will be back but on Mar. 28 that's a baseball day," Castellenos said on the video.

However, for Fernando Tatis Jr.'s San Diego Padres, the opening day will be on Mar. 20, as they will play against the LA Dodgers at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. The two-game series is part of the 2024 MLB World Tour.

Opening Day details: How many games are scheduled?

March 28 is the official opening day of the MLB regular season. All 30 ballclubs will be at the baseball park for the second straight year, a feat that previously happened in 1968.

There are 15 games scheduled for March 28, and the date and time of them are as follows:

Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets, 1:10 p.m. ET Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 3:05 p.m. ET Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles, 3:05 p.m. ET San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres, 4:10 p.m. ET St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. ET Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins, 4:10 p.m. ET Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 4:10 p.m. ET Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m. ET Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals, 4:10 p.m. ET Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m. ET New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros, 4:10 p.m. ET Chicago Cubs vs. Texas Rangers, 7:35 p.m. ET Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics, 10:07 p.m. ET Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 10:10 p.m. ET

The regular season will be over on Sept. 29. One can watch these games on the official MLB app through a subscription.

