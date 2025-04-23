Padres GM gives clarity on Dylan Cease, Michael King's future in San Diego

Dylan Cease and Michael King aren't on long-term contracts with the San Diego Padres. General manager A.J. Preller gave his thoughts on their futures.

The starting pitching duo were acquired through trade last year and have played a crucial role in the team's success since joining the Padres. After a strong start to the season this year, Preller gave his thoughts on both players from the front office's view.

Dylan Cease is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, which has raised speculations of the Padres making him a huge offer. While fans have urged the front office to make a splash and sign Cease long-term, rumors suggest an extension offer of about $200 million.

Michael King is having the best season of his MLB career. With a 3-0 record, he has a 2.57 ERA with 31 strikeouts and is in the conversation for a Cy Young season. He's on a one-year deal with a mutual option for 2026, which suggests that the team intends to keep him this season.

On Tuesday's episode of The Show podcast, A.J. Preller provided some clarity on their future (from 19:18):

"From out standpoint, they're huge parts of our team, leading the rotation. I think you got to see how the year plays out.

"It's still super early and I know we've played really well to start the season and our expectation is that we have a team again, like we've seen multiple times in the last years, that can play deep into October. And if you're going to do that, you're going to that with guys like Michael King and Dylan Cease leading the way.

"So that's the expectation, and we'll get into the season and see how things play out. But hopefully we continue to play well and we're looking to add. That's always a nice position to be in as we get into the summer months."

As Preller said, as of now, their future depends on where the team find themselves in August. As all signs point to another postseason, it's unlikely they will be traded in the middle of the season.

Michael King reveals his pitching mentality amidst impressive season with Padres

In many ways, Michael King has been the most important player for the San Diego Padres in their terrific start to the MLB season.

After his last outing in Saturday's loss to the Houston Astros, King opened up on his mentality before a game (via MartyTimeTV):

"It's just how I've always been. I think I pitch the best when I'm angry. I want to feel my back up against the wall and I kind of put myself in those situations."

The Padres are tied in their series against the Detroit Tigers and will play the deciding final game on Wednesday.

