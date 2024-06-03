Padres INF Tucupita Marcano faces lifetime ban in MLB gambling probe

San Diego Padres Tucupita Marcano's MLB career could be in jeopardy after allegedly being tied to illegal gambling on baseball games. According to people close to the situation, Marcano is under investigation of violating the league's gambling policy and is also facing a potential lifetime ban from the MLB.

Tucupita Marcano is being investigated for allegedly placing bets on a number of baseball games, including Pittsburgh Pirates games. The 24-year-old was a member of the Pirates last season and allegedly placed the bets while sitting on the team's IL.

Expand Tweet

"In addition to Tucupita Marcano, there are at least four other players under investigation by MLB and facing discipline for betting on baseball" - @lindseyadler

According to Lindsey Adler of the Wall Street Journal, Marcano is not the only player linked to the ongoing investigation. Adler reports that four other players are also tied to the investigation for placing bets while playing in the minors.

Marcano has yet to appear in any action this season for the San Diego Padres as he is continuing to recover from ACL surgery. With that being said, the Venezuelan may have already played his final MLB game given the severity of the allegations against him.

The last time Marcano appeared in the MLB came during the 2023 season with the infielder appearing in 75 games for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Over those games, Marcano posted a .233 batting average with 3 home runs, 18 RBIs, and 5 stolen bases.

Expand Tweet

"Tucupita Marcano so far this season: 33G: .266/.341/.468 (3)HR (1)3B (5)2B .809 OPS" - @KodyDuncanPGH

Tucupita Marcano is the latest in a growing number of illegal sports gambling scandals

The allegations against Marcano and the other four players for placing illegal bets are just the latest in a growing list of gambling scandals. One of the most notable sports betting moments came earlier this year as Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara reportedly stole millions of dollars for the two-time MVP to cover his gambling debts.

Expand Tweet

"The Los Angeles Dodgers have fired Ippei Mizuhara, Shohei Ohtani's long-time interpreter. The LA Times is reporting that Mizuhara stole millions of dollars from Ohtani to place bets with an illegal bookmaker in California. Wild story." - @JoePompliano

Another notable illegal betting scandal this year came from the NBA. Former Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter was banned by the NBA for disclosing confidential information, betting on games, and limiting himself in his own games to help with bets that were placed.

The most infamous betting scandal in MLB history involved the great Pete Rose. The Cincinnati Reds legend was found to have gambled on baseball games when he was a manager of the club. His punishment not only banned him from the MLB but it has also kept him out of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

