Padres officially interview Phil Nevin for vacant manager spot, decision expected soon

The San Diego Padres have officially interviewed Phil Nevin for their vacant manager's spot. After losing theirs to another team, the Padres are looking to Nevin and have officially spoken with him. General Manager AJ Preller has indicated that a decision on who their new manager will be could be made by next week.

"The Padres formally interviewed Phil Nevin for their managerial opening Wednesday, sources tell me and Britt Ghiroli. A.J. Preller said yesterday that an official decision could come by early next week."

Phil Nevin has a lot of coaching experience in the big leagues. He's been a bench coach, a third-base coach and a manager during his career. The Padres are looking to him to get their star-studded and expensive roster back to the postseason.

Nevin recently managed the Los Angeles Angels. He was fired after the team spiraled and missed the playoffs once again. Even with a couple of the biggest names in the sport, Nevin couldn't get the Angels to the postseason.

Nevin also served as a third-base coach for the New York Yankees a couple of years ago before he was fired. He will look to take all this experience and put it to good use in a new situation, potentially helming the Padres.

Padres potentially turning to Phil Nevin as manager

The San Diego Padres, a team with Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Xander Bogaerts, Josh Hader and Blake Snell, surprisingly could not even make the playoffs this year. Boasting the third-highest payroll, their team floundered.

Bob Melvin, their former manager, has agreed to join the San Francisco Giants for the future, which left the Padres a ship without a rudder. Now, they're cycling through candidates and have officially looked at Phil Nevin.

The former skipper hasn't had tremendous success, but the Angels have a barren roster. A change of scenery and more than a couple notable players could be exactly what he needs.