Padres prospect Leodalis De Vries makes the biggest jump in new rankings

MLB released the updated MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects rankings for 2025, with San Diego Padres prospect Leodalis De Vries making the biggest jump.
The Padres prospect entered the top 5 list at No. 3 from No. 14, a jump of 11 places, the biggest of any prospect inside the top 15. After great performances in the High-A Midwest League, the 18-year-old has risen to become the game's top shortstop prospect.
The current MLB Top 100 list up to 15 places is as follows:
- Roman Anthony, OF, Red Sox
- Bubba Chandler, RHP, Pirates
- Leo De Vries, SS, Padres
- Jordan Lawlar, INF, D-backs
- Andrew Painter, RHP, Phillies
- Walker Jenkins, OF, Twins
- Max Clark, OF, Tigers
- Marcelo Mayer, SS, Red Sox
- Sebastian Walcott, SS/3B, Rangers
- Jac Caglianone, 1B/OF, Royals
- Chase Burns, RHP, Reds
- Travis Bazzana, 2B, Guardians
- Noah Schultz, LHP, White Sox
- Nick Kurtz, 1B, Athletics
- Dalton Rushing, C/OF, Dodgers
Hailing from Azua, Dominican Republic, De Vries was one of the top international prospects in the 2024 class. The Padres signed him in January for $4.2 million.
In 2024, Leodalis De Vries started the season playing for the Single-A Lake Elsinore Storm. De Vries slashed .238/.361/.442, with 11 home runs and 38 RBIs in 75 games. He also thought of playing for his native country's Dominican Professional Baseball League (LIDOM) and was drafted by the Águilas Cibaeñas but eventually decided to play with the Peoria Javelinas in the Arizona Fall League.
This season, Leodalis De Vries has started with the Fort Wayne TinCaps.
Outside the Top 15, who were the biggest risers other than Leodalis De Vries
On Sunday, it was the 45-day limit since the Opening Day, exhausting anyone's rookie eligibility or prospects status if they were named in the team's roster. Thereby, changes were inevitable in what can be sort of called the graduation day.
Apart from Padres phenom Leodalis De Vries, several other prospects made huge strides outside the Top 15. Yankees shortstop George Lombard Jr. catapulted nearly 50 spots into the mid-tier of the Top 100 (No. 93 to No. 44).
Brewers star Jesús Made (Brewers) jumped 26 spots from 49 to 23, while Dodgers prospect Zyhir Hope climbed 21 spots to No. 45.
Other significant risers include Arjun Nimmala (Blue Jays, +19 to No. 59), Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers, +19 to 72), Nick Kurtz (Athletics, +18 to 14), Alex Freeland (Dodgers, +15 to 48), Chase Burns (Reds, +10 to 11), Dalton Rushing (Dodgers, +10 to 15), Cade Horton (Cubs, +10 to 35), Braden Montgomery (White Sox, +10 to 38), Franklin Arias (Red Sox, +10 to 57) and Jefferson Rojas (Cubs, +10 to 78).