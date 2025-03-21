Padres receive unsettling update on Yu Darvish’s status ahead of 2025 Opening Day

The clock may be ticking for Yu Darvish. The 38-year-old has been struggling with his health in recent seasons, which has hampered his availabilty and effectiveness with the San Diego Padres. Unfortunately for Darvish, he has been unable to remain on the field, and will now reportedly open the 2025 season on the IL.

Ad

According to MLB insider AJ Cassavell, Yu Darvish will be sidelined to open the year as he continues to suffer from elbow inflammation in his throwing arm. Although this is not entirely a surprise since he has been shutdown from throwing for over a week now, it is still a significant blow to the San Diego Padres' rotation heading into the new season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Darvish's placement on the IL is just the latest blow for a San Diego team that has already been bit by the injury bug. The team will already be without Joe Musgrove, who will miss the entire season, Matt Waldron, Jhony Brito, and Bryan Hoeing. While this could open the door for other pitchers, it adds yet another obstacle for the the team to overcome if they are going to contend this year.

Ad

Last season, Yu Darvish was limited to only 81.2 innings of work as a he battled through a variety of minor injuries in the neck and hip, as well as some elbow soreness. When he was healthy, he was still effective, finishing the year with a 3.31 ERA with 78 strikeouts.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It will be an interesting season for the San Diego Padres. After a tumultuous offseason which was defined by a lawsuit between the team's late owner Peter Seidler's widow and his brother for possession of the club, the Padres will enter the new season with a level of uncertainty.

Yu Darvish's injury could have a bigger implications than just him missing time given the team being linked in trade rumors all offseason

The club has been linked in trade rumors all offseason with players such as Dylan Cease and Luis Arraez being mentioned as potential trade chips. Now with one of their most accomplished players in Yu Darvish sidelined, the team could start off slowly, potentially opening the door for a major trade at some point.

Yu Darvish's future will also be an interesting topic this season given the number of years remaining on his contract. The Japanese All-Star's deal will keep him under contract until the end of the 2028 season, when is will be 41-years-old. Of course, he will need to stay healthy enough if he is going to make it to the end of this deal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback