Padres social media handle drops 4-word reaction to Fernando Tatis Jr.'s stunning sliding catch robbing Steven Kwan of a hit

Fernando Tatis Jr. has had a strong start to his 2025 MLB season. The San Diego Padres slugger has hit 9-for-20 so far in nine games. But Tatis showed glimpses of his brilliance in right field as well on Monday when the Padres played the Cleveland Guardians, earning a 7-2 win.

In the top of the fifth inning, Cleveland's Steven Kwan hit Kyle Hart's pitch for a shallow flyball to right-center. Tatis tracked the ball from his position and took a sliding catch even with other fielders converging.

The celebration drew a four-word reaction from the Padres' social media handle:

"Too smooth with it [calm emoji]"

Tatis is one of the well-established right-fielders in the game. After a failed stint as a shortstop in 2021, he was moved to the position where he won the 2023 Platinum Glove award.

He had a down year in defense last year which could be attributed to his foot injury that kept him out for months. He had a run value of just +2, as per MLB Statcast. He hopes to continue his efforts on the field and improve on that stat in 2025.

The Padres, meanwhile, continued their win streak, improving to 5-0 on the back of four RBIs from Gavin Sheets. Tatis and Machado were the other highlights from the strong offense while the bullpen lowered its collective ERA to 0.45.

Fernando Tatis Jr. makes feelings known about Jurickson Profar

The Atlanta Braves' Jurickson Profar was handed a similar 80-game ban like Fernando Tatis Jr. had to go through in 2022 due to a violation of the performance-enhancing drugs policy of the MLB. Profar tested positive for the human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) drug, the same drug that resulted in former Red Sox legend Manny Ramirez's 50-game suspension in 2009.

Tatis spoke out in support of Profar, who was teammates with him at the Padres in 2024 before signing with the Braves.

"I tell him everybody that knows him and everybody who has seen him play the game for more than 11 years, you know, are really behind his back. And it's a process, and I'm here for him."

Like Tatis, Profar would hope to make a scorching comeback to the MLB. He would be eligible to be back in the Braves lineup on the 29th of June.

