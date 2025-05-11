Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne, Blake Snell's wife, Mookie Betts & others send emotional messages on Mother's Day

Major League Baseball will be celebrating Mother's Day throughout Sunday's slate. Before the games started, tributes already poured in, including from Blake Snell's wife, Haeley, Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne and others.

Many MLB players credited their mothers for becoming professionals, but they also celebrated their wives.

"Blessed God chose me to be their mama," Haeley captioned.

Dunne is a mother to her dog, and shared warm greetings to her mom on her Instagram story.

@livvydunne IG story

Detroit Tigers starter Jack Flaherty penned a touching tribute for his mom.

"Your voice in the crowd. Your hug after the game. Your unconditional love and support. Thank you mom. For everything," Flaherty captioned.

Mookie Betts also shared a touching tribute for his wife, Brianna.

"Just wanted to wish a Happy Mothers Day to my beautiful wife and my mom!! I LOVE you both with everything I got!! Hope you guys have an amazing day!!!" Betts wrote.

Cole Tucker, who is married to Vanessa Hudgens, gave her a shoutout while also expressing love and appreciation for his mother.

@cotuck IG, Cole Tucker IG Story

LA Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas showed love to his wife.

@miggyslocker IG Mother's Day post

Snell, Skenes and Betts will all be in action on Sunday and will honor their mothers and partners.

Mookie Betts' wife, Brianna, and his children often support him during his games. Brianna is active on social media, and recently shared a heartwarming message when her son Kaj celebrated his second birthday.

"Happy 2nd Birthday to our handsome baby boy! We love you Kajie aka MJ!!!❤️" Brianna captioned on April 19.

Throughout Major League Baseball on Sunday, players will use pink bats and wear pink accessories to make sure they give the important women in their lives a special tribute.

