Mookie Betts' wife pens heartwarming message on son Kaj's big day

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts and his wife, Brianna, share two children - a daughter, Kynlee, born in November 2018, and a son, Kaj, born in April 2023.

Ad

As Kaj celebrated his second birthday on Friday, April 18, Brianna Betts took to Instagram to post snaps of the toddler, captioning them with a heartwarming message dedicated to her son on his big day.

"Happy 2nd Birthday to our handsome baby boy! We love you Kajie aka MJ!!!❤️" Brianna Betts captioned her Instagram post

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Mookie and Brianna reportedly met each other when growing up in their hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, and began dating each other as high schoolers.

The pair have been together ever since, going strong as Mookie Betts was drafted by the Boston Red Sox out of high school, eventually establishing himself as one of the best in the business.

The outfielder popped the question in January of 2021, when he and Brianna were on a trip back to Nashville during the offseason.

Ad

Mookie Betts and his wife Brianna enjoy 'double-date' with Teoscar Hernandez and his better half

The Dodgers players have often shown great camaraderie on the field, and it appears that dynamic also exists between the players' families mid-February, Mookie Betts' wife, Brianna, took to Instagram to post a series of images, after enjoying a fun-filled 'double-date' with fellow outfielder Teoscar Hernandez and his better half, Jennifer.

Ad

"Double Date Night with the Hernadez’s! Pottery making, so fun! Check out @mookiebetts in the video! lol he got hands! 😏…I guess those work pretty well for him! ❤️" Brianna Betts captioned her Instagram post

Ad

As the Dodgers aim to repeat the exploits of 2024 and win everything there is to win yet again in 2025, fans will be hoping Betts and Hernandez can continue to perform as they did last year.

Having missed out on a few early games of the season due to illness, Mookie Betts is well and truly back in action, hitting four homers and recording 10 RBIs. Teoscar Hernandez, meanwhile, has five home runs and 17 RBIs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More