Mookie Betts' wife pens heartwarming message on son Kaj's big day

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts and his wife, Brianna, share two children - a daughter, Kynlee, born in November 2018, and a son, Kaj, born in April 2023.
As Kaj celebrated his second birthday on Friday, April 18, Brianna Betts took to Instagram to post snaps of the toddler, captioning them with a heartwarming message dedicated to her son on his big day.
"Happy 2nd Birthday to our handsome baby boy! We love you Kajie aka MJ!!!❤️" Brianna Betts captioned her Instagram post
Mookie and Brianna reportedly met each other when growing up in their hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, and began dating each other as high schoolers.
The pair have been together ever since, going strong as Mookie Betts was drafted by the Boston Red Sox out of high school, eventually establishing himself as one of the best in the business.
The outfielder popped the question in January of 2021, when he and Brianna were on a trip back to Nashville during the offseason.
Mookie Betts and his wife Brianna enjoy 'double-date' with Teoscar Hernandez and his better half
The Dodgers players have often shown great camaraderie on the field, and it appears that dynamic also exists between the players' families mid-February, Mookie Betts' wife, Brianna, took to Instagram to post a series of images, after enjoying a fun-filled 'double-date' with fellow outfielder Teoscar Hernandez and his better half, Jennifer.
"Double Date Night with the Hernadez’s! Pottery making, so fun! Check out @mookiebetts in the video! lol he got hands! 😏…I guess those work pretty well for him! ❤️" Brianna Betts captioned her Instagram post
As the Dodgers aim to repeat the exploits of 2024 and win everything there is to win yet again in 2025, fans will be hoping Betts and Hernandez can continue to perform as they did last year.
Having missed out on a few early games of the season due to illness, Mookie Betts is well and truly back in action, hitting four homers and recording 10 RBIs. Teoscar Hernandez, meanwhile, has five home runs and 17 RBIs.