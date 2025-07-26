Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne brings timeless glamour in chic black dress on LA streets

All-Star starting pitcher Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne is enjoying her time away from the mat after the former LSU Tigers gymnast called time on her career.

The former LSU star announced her retirement in April after completing fice years in college athletics. Olivia Dunne has been using her spare time to good use.

In an Instagram story on Friday, the former LSU athlete was seen in a glamorous black outfit. She tagged Los Angeles, California, as the location in her story.

"Thanks to whoever took this pic," Dunne captioned her story.

(Image source - Instagram)

EEarlierthis week, Olivia and her sister Julz,spent time together by dining out at Alba in Los Angeles. Julz Dunne made a playful jibe at her sister in aanInstagram story capturing their time together.

"Paying the dirty martini tax to @livvydunne," Julz captioned her story.

In her previous stories, Paul Skenes' girlfriend shared snaps from her time in Malibu. The former LSU star was seen in a bright yellow swimsuit and complimented the outfit with a matching phone cover. She also shared a glimpse of the Malibu beach in her story.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne recalls controversial story from 2022

In an appearance on the “What’s Your Story?” podcast by Stephanie McMahon, Olivia Dunne recalled the controversial story published by The New York Times in November 2022.

“So they came to our gymnastics facility at LSU, took pictures of me. They said, ‘Wear your team-issued attire, put on a leotard,’’ and they took a picture of me standing in front of the beam, like any gymnast would, and then they blew it up on the screen and put the headline, ‘Sex Sells.’

"And I decided I [was] going to put that same picture that they posted and captioned ‘sex sells’ on my Instagram story and write ‘at The New York Times, is this too much?’ Because, come on, you know what you’re doing. You just put a picture of me in a leotard for clicks and then caption it ‘sex sells.’

Dunne shared that the controversial story by the publication helped her get attention from Sports Illustrated. She featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated earlier this year.

