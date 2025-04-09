Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne can't contain excitement as LSU Tigers moves one step closer to glory after electric regional win

Pirates ace Paul Skenes and LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne have been in a relationship for over two years. The couple crossed path for the first time on the LSU campus after Skenes had transferred to the Tigers baseball team from the Air Force Academy in July 2022.

Skenes graduated from LSU in 2023, guided them to a NCAA title the same year and has now made it big in the major league. Livvy, meanwhile, graduated from LSU last year in December and is in her fifth and final year with the Tigers gymnastics program.

Dunne's teammate Alyona Shchennikova shared a social media post on Tuesday, celebrating the Tigers advancing to the NCAA championships after claiming first spot in the Regional Finals on April 5. The caption on the post read:

"WOOHOO NATTY BOUND!!"

Olivia Dunne was quick to voice her reaction to the images in the social media post:

"YEEHAW"

Screenshot of the comment from the Instagram post

Dunne sustained an injury on his left knee against Arkansas on Jan 24. Since then, she hasn't played any part in the Tigers run up to the NCAA championships this season. Instead she has remained on the sidelines cheering her temmates on and celebrating their victories.

Livvy had participated in a quad event at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Jan 11. Paul Skenes attended the event and cheered her on, like she did for most of his rookie season with the Pirates last year.

The power couple featured in a story on GQ Sports. Livvy shared some snapshots of their GQ photoshoot in a social media post on April 2.

"Played dress up with @gq @gqsports 😎 "

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne dons all-pink outfit for latest brand collab

Olivia Dunne shared the announcement of the launch of her signature flavor of Accelerator Active Energy drink on social media on Tuesday. The cotton candy flavor has been exclusively created with inputs from the famed gymnast.

Take a look at the post here:

"Sweet as cotton candy;)🍬 so excited my signature @drinkaccelerator flavor is out now!"

While Livvy continues to expand her NIL portfolio, Paul Skenes, who's 1-1 for the season, will hope to bounce back from his maiden loss of the campaign in his next start against the Nationals at PNC Park on April 14.

