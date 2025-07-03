Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne drops a 2-word reaction to Ilona Maher's latest swimwear photoshoot

On Thursday, Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, reacted to an Instagram post by prominent Rugby Union player Ilona Maher.

Ad

A member of the American women's rugby team that famously won Bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics, it appears Maher is taking some time away from her grueling training schedule to enjoy the picturesque beaches of Bermuda. On Thursday, the 28-year-old took to Instagram to share a snap from a recent swimwear photoshoot she took part in.

"it ain’t up for discussion," Ilona Maher captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Reacting to Maher's post, Olivia Dunne left a comment complimenting the rugby star.

"That's hot" Olivia Dunne commented

Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's comment on Ilona Maher's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@ilonamaher)

Alongside playing for Team USA, Ilona Maher represents the Bristol Bears of the Premiership Women's Rugby league at club level.

Ad

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne celebrate LSU's National Championship win in Omaha

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne have been outstanding athletes for Louisiana State University. Dunne spent five years representing the women's gymnastics team, while Skenes pitched for the baseball team for a year, having transferred from Air Force, leading the team to the 2023 National Championship.

As the Tigers made it back to the College World Series this year, Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne were in attendance at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, cheering the team on.

Ad

Olivia Dunne also shared a series of snaps from the fun-filled trip on Instagram last month.

"business in the back… party in the front 🐯" Olivia Dunne captioned her Instagram post

Ad

The trip eventually ended up being an extremely happy one for Skenes, Dunne and others supporting LSU, as the team went on to secure their eighth National Championship, beating Coastal Carolina in the final series.

Pitcher Kade Anderson, first baseman Jared Jones, shortstop Steven Milam and outfielder Derek Curiel all played influential roles in LSU's hugely successful season and were named to the All-Tournament team after the action came to an end.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More