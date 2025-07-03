Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne drops a 2-word reaction to Ilona Maher's latest swimwear photoshoot

On Thursday, Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, reacted to an Instagram post by prominent Rugby Union player Ilona Maher.
A member of the American women's rugby team that famously won Bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics, it appears Maher is taking some time away from her grueling training schedule to enjoy the picturesque beaches of Bermuda. On Thursday, the 28-year-old took to Instagram to share a snap from a recent swimwear photoshoot she took part in.
"it ain’t up for discussion," Ilona Maher captioned the post.
Reacting to Maher's post, Olivia Dunne left a comment complimenting the rugby star.
"That's hot" Olivia Dunne commented
Alongside playing for Team USA, Ilona Maher represents the Bristol Bears of the Premiership Women's Rugby league at club level.
Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne celebrate LSU's National Championship win in Omaha
Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne have been outstanding athletes for Louisiana State University. Dunne spent five years representing the women's gymnastics team, while Skenes pitched for the baseball team for a year, having transferred from Air Force, leading the team to the 2023 National Championship.
As the Tigers made it back to the College World Series this year, Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne were in attendance at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, cheering the team on.
Olivia Dunne also shared a series of snaps from the fun-filled trip on Instagram last month.
"business in the back… party in the front 🐯" Olivia Dunne captioned her Instagram post
The trip eventually ended up being an extremely happy one for Skenes, Dunne and others supporting LSU, as the team went on to secure their eighth National Championship, beating Coastal Carolina in the final series.
Pitcher Kade Anderson, first baseman Jared Jones, shortstop Steven Milam and outfielder Derek Curiel all played influential roles in LSU's hugely successful season and were named to the All-Tournament team after the action came to an end.