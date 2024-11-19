  • home icon
  • Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne drops 3-word reaction to Pirates star bagging the 2024 NL Rookie of the Year award

By Karan Tyagi
Modified Nov 19, 2024 03:00 GMT
MLB: All Star Game-National League at American League - Source: Imagn
Olivia Dunne celebrates Paul Skenes' ROY honors (Image Source: Imagn)

Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes has bagged the coveted National League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year award. His girlfriend Olivia Dunne celebrated the honor by sharing her reaction on social media.

Skenes steamrolled his way past the competition in his rookie season. His command on the mound and pitching arsenal was too much to handle even for some of the best hitters in the league. He got his much-needed promotion to the big leagues in May after impressing in the minor leagues.

"Oh my goodness," Dunne posted on her Instagram story.
Screenshot from Olivia Dunne's story on Instagram
Screenshot from Olivia Dunne's story on Instagram

Skenes set a formidable tone for the season after rattling the Cubs hitters in his first two starts of the season. It was an uphill trajectory then, as he kept making strong starts both at home and away. He rushed to a 6-0 record in 11 starts before the Midsummer Classic and was eventually chosen to start for the NL All-Stars.

Paul Skenes continued his impressive form as he finished his rookie season with a decent record of 11-3, 1.96 ERA, 170 strikeouts and 0.95 WHIP. He was up against two talented rookies, Jackson Chourio and Jackson Merrill, but the Pirates phenom secured the most votes to bag the award on Monday night.

Skenes became only the second ballplayer in the Pirates history to win the NL ROY award, after Jason Bay did so in 2004.

"Rookie and his cookie": Olivia Dunne celebrates Paul Skenes' NL ROY honors

Olivia Dunne shared an image of boyfriend and NL Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes holding a giant rectangular cookie with the Pirates jersey colors as frosting. The message on the cookie and the post read:

"Just a rookie and his cookie. Congrats ROY."
Screenshot from Livvy Dunne's story on Instagram
Screenshot from Livvy Dunne's story on Instagram

Skenes was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft and received the highest ever signing bonus of $9.6 million by the Pirates. The Bucs nation adores their new star, and the organization will hope that he continue his positive momentum for years to come.

