Paul Skenes and his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, grabbed headlines with their presence in New Orleans over the last weekend. The couple, who have been dating for the past two years, attended Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party on Saturday.

There, they met several celebrities from the entertainment and sporting industry under the same roof. The following day, they drove to Caesars Superdome to watch Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Monday, Dunne took to social media to share photos from the activities she was engaged with over the last weekend. This includes meeting Sydney Thompson, the viral boxing ring girl from the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight in November 2024.

Dunne also met Guy Fieri, who is a restaurateur, author and an Emmy Award winning TV presenter. Skenes and Dunne also posed alongside actress Emma Roberts and her boyfriend Cody John. In another photo, Skenes and Dunne clicked a photo with filmmaker Kevin Costner, Rubin and two-time Olympian Alexandra Raisman.

She captioned the series of photos with a four-word reaction:

"So much room for activities!!!"

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne rooted for Chiefs who couldn't create history

Going into Sunday's big game, the Chiefs had a rare opportunity to win their third consecutive Super Bowl and create history. No team has ever made a three-peat in the NFL history.

Dunne, in an interview with Daily Mail, said she was rooting for Chiefs for one and only reason: Taylor Swift. The pop-star is currently dating the Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

However, the Chiefs couldn't live up to the expectations, losing in a blowout fashion against Jalen Hurts-led Eagles unit.

The Eagles, who lost Super Bowl LVII against the same opponent, showed their hunger from the get-go, taking a 24-0 halftime lead. By then, the game was already slipping away from the Chiefs who scored 16 points in the final quarter. However, it was nowhere near enough as they went down 40-22 against the Eagles. Hurts, for his performance, won the Super Bowl MVP award.

Dunne would be disappointed but she seemingly did have a spectacular time meeting several personalities over the last weekend.

