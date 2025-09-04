  • home icon
  Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne fires back at Roman Anthony fan on her sweet couple's post with Pirates ace

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne fires back at Roman Anthony fan on her sweet couple's post with Pirates ace

By Krutik Jain
Published Sep 04, 2025 06:17 GMT
Paul Skenes
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne fires back at Roman Anthony fan on her sweet couple’s post with Pirates ace

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, posted an adorable moment with the Pittsburgh Pirates ace.

Dunne posted a TikTok video on Tuesday, lip-syncing lyrics from Benson Boone's song "Mystical Magical," where he sings "I'm a moonbeam ice cream." In the video, as Dunne was trying to indicate something, Skenes blushed and got away from the frame.

In the overlay text of the video, she wrote:

"Pretending to seriously lip sync this song in front of my bf."
In the comments, a fan account of Boston Red Sox prospect Roman Anthony dropped a photo of the rookie celebrating after hitting a home run against Skenes.

Comments section
Dunne shut down the fan in the comments:

"That’s a crazy thing to comment from your couch."

Skenes’ supporters praised Dunne for defending their relationship. While one fan joked that "Roman owns Paul," referencing the home run against the Pirates pitcher, others reminded that even MLB’s best give up home runs. As one reply put it:

"Not like he’s the first MLB pitcher to have an HR hit against him."
Comments section
Paul Skenes praises Roman Anthony after being taken deep

There are not a lot of hitters that got the better of Paul Skenes, who has been a stellar pitcher since he made his debut last year. However, 20-year-old rookie Roman Anthony crushed a home run off Skenes. The ball traveled a distance of over 400 ft. and had an exit velocity of 108.6 mph.

After the 4-2 Pirates win, Skenes shared his thoughts on Anthony.

"He (Roman Anthony) is a good player, obviously, hitting leadoff for one of the best teams in the AL. What is he, 21? Doesn't look like a 21-year-old, so, yeah, he's going to keep this offense running for a long time," Skenes said.

With both players in their early 20s, more such intense matchups await in the near future.

Krutik Jain

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
