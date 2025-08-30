Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne gushes with 2-word message after Pirates flamethrower K's Red sox slugger in Boston

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes made his latest start against the Boston Red Sox in their series opener on Friday with his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, in the stands at Fenway Park.The Pirates sent Paul Skenes on the mound against Boston, who came into the game on a four-game winning streak. Skenes, who is considered a front-runner for the NL Cy Young award this season after finishing third in the voting last year, delivered a solid outing.Dunne, who was in the stands, wearing a white top and denim jeans, supported the two-time All-Star, shared a clip of Skenes' outing on TikTok. The Pirates ace struck out Red Sox outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela in the clip as Dunne lip-synced to Chris Stapleton's hit single Maddie's Song.She gushed over Skenes with a two-word caption and heart emoji.&quot;My dawg ❤️.&quot;View on TikTokOlivia Dunne has shared a glimpse of her outfit for the Pirates' game on the road in her Instagram story on Friday. She had complemented her classy outfit with a Chanel White Caviar shoulder bag.Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne returns to baseball after enjoying U.S. Open actionPaul Skenes' girlfriend announced her retirement from gymnastics in April over injury concerns after completing five years with the LSU Tigers. Since her retirement, she has taken up various endeavours along with showing support for Skenes from the stands.However, she missed Skenes' last start against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday as she was in New York to watch tennis at the U.S. Open. Despite being away from the game, the former LSU gymnast kept tabs on Skenes' start by streaming the game while watching tennis. After missing his last start, Dunne was back in the stands to support the Pirates ace on the road in Boston. With Dunne in the stands, Paul Skenes pitched six strong innings, conceding an earned run and striking out six batters.Although Skenes conceded seven hits, a season high for the ace, his strong outing helped the team turn around a 2-0 deficit and win 4-2 to take the series opener.