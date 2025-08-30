  • home icon
  Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne gushes with 2-word message after Pirates flamethrower K's Red sox slugger in Boston

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne gushes with 2-word message after Pirates flamethrower K's Red sox slugger in Boston

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 30, 2025 05:52 GMT
MLB: All Star-Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne gushes with 2-word message after Pirates flamethrower K's Red sox slugger in Boston - Source: Imagn

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes made his latest start against the Boston Red Sox in their series opener on Friday with his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, in the stands at Fenway Park.

The Pirates sent Paul Skenes on the mound against Boston, who came into the game on a four-game winning streak. Skenes, who is considered a front-runner for the NL Cy Young award this season after finishing third in the voting last year, delivered a solid outing.

Dunne, who was in the stands, wearing a white top and denim jeans, supported the two-time All-Star, shared a clip of Skenes' outing on TikTok. The Pirates ace struck out Red Sox outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela in the clip as Dunne lip-synced to Chris Stapleton's hit single Maddie's Song.

also-read-trending Trending

She gushed over Skenes with a two-word caption and heart emoji.

"My dawg ❤️."
Olivia Dunne has shared a glimpse of her outfit for the Pirates' game on the road in her Instagram story on Friday. She had complemented her classy outfit with a Chanel White Caviar shoulder bag.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne returns to baseball after enjoying U.S. Open action

Paul Skenes' girlfriend announced her retirement from gymnastics in April over injury concerns after completing five years with the LSU Tigers. Since her retirement, she has taken up various endeavours along with showing support for Skenes from the stands.

However, she missed Skenes' last start against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday as she was in New York to watch tennis at the U.S. Open. Despite being away from the game, the former LSU gymnast kept tabs on Skenes' start by streaming the game while watching tennis.

After missing his last start, Dunne was back in the stands to support the Pirates ace on the road in Boston. With Dunne in the stands, Paul Skenes pitched six strong innings, conceding an earned run and striking out six batters.

Although Skenes conceded seven hits, a season high for the ace, his strong outing helped the team turn around a 2-0 deficit and win 4-2 to take the series opener.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

