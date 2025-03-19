Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne hits recovery mode with sultry sauna selfie

Paul Skenes' girlfriend is currently on the path of recovery after injuring her knee area with a fractured bone. This has ruled her out of what's left of the LSU Tigers gymnastics season. Moreover, this was her fifth and final college season, thereby marking an end to her college career.

Last week, Dunne announced her season-ending injury, and around the same time, LSU emerged as SEC regular season champions sharing the title with Oklahoma. While Dunne will be there to support them, she has already started hitting the gym for recovery.

On Tuesday, Dunne posted her workout routine. In one small clip, she can be seen running over the treadmill as she writes:

"We're so right baby."

In another social media story, Dunne shared a glimpse of her relaxing sauna session, captioning the photo "sauna selfie" with a peace sign. Sauna sessions help enhance muscle relaxation and improve circulation.

Olivia Dunne's Instagram story

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes have been dating since their time in Baton Rouge, studying and playing their respective sports for LSU. Before being picked first overall in 2023, the hard-throwing ace led the Tigers to the College World Series. Meanwhile, Dunne was also part of the Tigers roster that won the national title in gymnastics last season.

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne had a great time during Super Bowl weekend

Every year, the Super Bowl attracts several celebrities from the sports and entertainment world. To witness the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Paul Skenes and Dunne were among the many couples who watched the game live. The Eagles dumped the Chiefs 40-22.

Dunne, in a red outfit, was cheering for the Chiefs since she was a Taylor Swift fan. The "Blank Space" singer is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Meanwhile, Skenes went with a casual outfit.

She shared an array of photos from the weekend which also included pictures from Michael Rubin's Super Bowl party, hosted the night before the Super Bowl game.

"So much room for activities!!!" Dunne wrote.

With the college season almost coming to a close and MLB regular starting on March 27 for Opening Day, Skenes is expected to once again dominate the headlines when it comes to the major league mound.

