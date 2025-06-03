Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne keeps momentum going with 'hot girl walk’ after SI runway show

Paul Skenes' girl friend Olivia Dunne has been booked and busy since exhausting her final year as an NCAA athlete. In a recent post by the former gymnast, Livvy shared a photo of her doing a "hot girl morning walk," just days removed after stunning everyone at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Fashion Show on Sunday.

The social media star, who has around eight million followers on TikTok and 5.3 million followers on Instagram shared a photo of herself sporting a brown top, cycling shorts, and white sneakers while basking in the hot Pittsburgh sun.

Livvy Dunne does her morning walk (livvydunne/Instagram)

"Pittsburgh hot girl walk," said the social media star.

On Sunday, the influencer shocked the world when she did something peculiar during SI's runway event. Clad in a black and white swimsuit with red bows attached, the former gymnast suddenly did a split on the runway.

The incident went viral as it's not common practice for models on the runway to do excursions at any point. However, given the former gymnast's proficiency in executing such moves, she gave it a try after being "triple dog dared."

Livvy was selected for the coveted Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover this year. Having made her debut in 2023, she finally reached the cover and centerfold of the magazine this time around. She shared the honor with other stars such as actress Salma Hayek, model Lauren Chan, and fellow gymnast Jordan Chiles.

Olivia Dunne's final season cut short due to injury

During the 2024 NCAA gymnastics championship, Livvy was instrumental in the build-up rounds for the LSU Tigers. The team ultimately won the crown at the final in Fort Worth, Texas after edging out Florida, Utah, and Cal. She then came back for one final run this year to defend the title.

However, after getting reps during the early stages of the tournament, Dunne's season and NCAA career would be cut short after suffering an avulsion fracture on her knee. This prevented the fifth-year gymnast from helping her squad throughout the majority of the title-defense.

LSU would ultimately reach the tournament playoff in Fort Worth. However, they will falter in the semi-finals as the #1 seed, ultimately surrendering their title to #2 Oklahoma.

