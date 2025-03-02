Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne mourns tragic passing of LSU athlete Dillon Reidenaur

On Friday, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, mourned the tragic loss of LSU track and field athlete, Dillon Reidenaur. Paying their respects to Reidenaur, Dunne and the rest of her gymnastics teammates sported black hairbands for their clash against George Washington.

Reidenaur, who was only 18, tragically passed away in a car crash that occurred on the LSU campus on Wednesday, February 26. As she was driving, the side of Reidenauer's car was struck by the motorcycle of 23-year-old Bodhi Linton, who also succumbed to injuries, per Diario AS.

The LSU gymnastics handle took to Instagram on Friday to share a series of snaps featuring the Lady Tigers as they honored Dillon Reidenaur, which Dunne later shared in her story. In another story, she also shared an image of Reidenaur, sending her love.

Screenshots of OIivia Dunne's Instagram story (Images from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne IG Stories)

Dunne and LSU emerged victorious against George Washington with a score of 198.125 to 195.475.

Olivia Dunne shows of Endymion outfit for Mardi Gras parade

It is not an overstatement to claim that LSU's Olivia Dunne is most likely the face of women's collegiate gymnastics or even women's collegiate sports as a whole.

Per On3, Dunne is the fourth most valuable NIL college athlete, coming in at an approximate valuation of $4.1 million, behind only basketball star Cooper Flagg and football players Carson Beck and Arch Manning, making her one of the most recognizable faces in college.

On Sunday, she was invited by the Krewe of Endymion, a group that conducts the Mardi Gras parade in Louisiana. For the event, she wore a green gown, which she showed off via her Instagram stories.

"endymion fit," Dunne captioned one of her stories.

Screenshots of Olivia Dunne's Instagram stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne IG Stories)

As far as matters on the mat go, Olivia Dunne, who is currently in her fifth and final year competing in the famous purple, and her teammates are having another great season. With their win against George Washington on Friday, they improved to 9-2 on the season.

Having won the NCAA title in 2024, the Lady Tigers find themselves in a good position to repeat the same feat and send Dunne off with another winners' medal around her neck.

