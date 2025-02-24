Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shows off her incredible flexibility against bedroom wall

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne is a college gymnast at the LSU Tigers and is currently in the middle of her fifth and final college season. Her ease to complete hard moves should no longer surprise many given her incredible flexibility.

Dunne, who started her social media journey four years ago, has captivated her fans with insane skills. On Sunday, she shared a TikTok video of herself performing an advanced handstand variation against a bedroom wall.

In the clip, Dunne is seen balancing on her hands for an inverted leg split. She maintains her pose with control. Her golden retriever, Roux, was also present in the video and watched curiously from the doorway.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne discusses initial struggles after NIL rule came into effect

The lives of Olivia Dunne and several famous athletes like her were impacted positively when, on July 1, 2021, the NCAA's NIL rule came into effect. As per the rule, college athletes can now use their name, image and likeness to earn money.

Dunne is among the most followed NCAA athletes, and after her video sponsored by LSU was showcased on the billboard of Times Square, endorsement and brand ambassador deals started to kick in. It all overwhelmed her at first, as she said in her interview with ESPN in January.

She also mentioned the initial struggles to handle all the new stuff at once.

"There definitely were some learning curves, and it took a long time to learn how to balance it all," Dunne said. "Especially between my sophomore and junior year, that was a super hard time because I just didn't know what to do and there were nobody's footsteps to follow in. So I kind of had to learn on my own how to navigate all this."

Dunne also recalled that initially she used to say yes to every deal but learned to be selective as she gained experience. She mentioned being extremely grateful to her older sister, Julz Dunne, who used to negotiate with the brands on her behalf. Later on, the Tigers gymnast hired the WME agency to negotiate and bring NIL deals for her.

She is currently the highest-earning female athlete in college sports, with her NIL valuation over $4 million, according to On3.

