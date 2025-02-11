Paul Skenes & girlfriend Olivia Dunne pose with Pirates ace's coveted 1/1 debut patch card during Super Bowl party ahead of bidding war

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne attended Super Bowl LIX events in New Orleans, including the Fanatics Super Bowl party on Saturday.

Skenes and Dunne posed with a 1/1 debut patch card at the party. The card will be auctioned at the Fanatics Collect March Premier auction and the proceeds will go to those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

Photos show Dunne pointing to the card held by Skenes at the party. Dunne had never seen the card before and wanted to share the moment.

"Paul Skenes reunited with his MLB Debut Patch at last night’s Super Bowl party, where the 1/1 card was on display ahead of its upcoming auction. Livvy had never seen the card in-person before, so she also needed a solo photo with the piece of history 😆," Fanatics captioned the Instagram post.

Skenes won the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year Award after going 11-3 with a 1.96 earned run average on the mound.

Paul Skenes and girlfriend Olivia Dunne turn heads while attending Super Bowl LIX

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne attended the big game in New Orleans on Sunday. The young couple turned heads with their outfits and the NFL posted their photos on Instagram.

Skenes wore a black bomber jacket over a plain white shirt. Dunne was wearing high-waisted jeans and a red sleeveless crop top. Her color choice reflected the team that she was cheering for. In an interview with Daily Mail, Dunne revealed her pick.

"Tomorrow for the game I am rooting for the Chiefs. Unpopular opinion around here, which I've heard a lot about. But I'm very excited, and it's my first Super Bowl, so it's gonna be a great time. I'm a Swiftie.”

It was a busy Super Bowl weekend for Skenes and Dunne.

