Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne poses in lilac athletic set & sleek high pony for latest photoshoot

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne is associated with multiple brands as she continues to remain one of the highest-earning athletes in college sports. Ever since the July 2021 NCAA ruling enabling athletes to earn from their name, image, and likeness, Dunne's NIL valuation has shot up significantly, thanks to a multitude of endorsement deals coming her way in subsequent years.

Among her first few NIL deals was Vuori Clothing, a brand known for its premium activewear and athleisure collection. Dunne frequently showcases Vuori’s sleek designs, often sharing photos and videos of herself in the brand’s outfits on her social media.

On Tuesday, the LSU Tigers gymnast turned heads in a chic lilac athletic set from Vuori Clothing. Her sleek high ponytail and cozy leg warmers added to the stylish vibe of the shoot at her residence.

"chillaxing in @vuoriclothing blissblend form™ 💕" she wrote in the caption.

Apart from Vuori, Dunne has signed major NIL deals with brands such as American Eagle, BodyArmor, Nautica, and a dozen others. Her current estimated NIL valuation is at $4.1 million, as per On3.

Olivia Dunne has previously said that after completing her college career with the LSU Tigers, she looks forward to working with different brands and creating NIL opportunities for her fellow female athletes. She has also set up "The Livvy Fund" which would especially help LSU female athletes to crack NIL deals through her network.

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne expected to turn heads at PNC Park in 2025

In May, when Paul Skenes made his debut against the Chicago Cubs, Olivia Dunne was in attendance to watch from the suites of the PNC Park.

Dunne has also been in attendance for almost all of Skenes' starts, especially those in Pittsburgh. She even walked the red carpet with her boyfriend at the 2024 MLB All-Star event in Arlington, Texas.

Of course, when Skenes was named the NL Rookie of the Year in Nov., she was there jumping out in excitement. The gymnast and influencer even had a special cake prepared to celebrate the achievement of the Pirates ace.

With her fifth college season coming to a close by the summer of 2025, Dunne is expected to make more frequent appearances at PNC Park and enjoy watching Paul Skenes in action.

