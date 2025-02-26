Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne drops 1-word message for Pirates ace Jared Jones' fiancee Rylie Fox

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne made friends with several partners of Pittsburgh Pirates teammates last year. Among them are fellow ace Jared Jones and his fiancee Rylie Fox.

Ad

Both couples were often seen spending quality time in Pennsylvania. Rylie also invited them to celebrate Jones' birthday during the season.

On Tuesday, Dunne celebrated a special occasion for Rylie. She shared a heartfelt post for Fox's birthday, marking the occasion with a simple one-word message:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"bday" accompanied by celebratory emojis.

The social media story featured Dunne and Fox enjoying a scenic boat ride, with the famous "IRON CITY" sign visible in the background—likely placing them in Pittsburgh.

Ad

Trending

Dunne's Instagram story

Fox, who was engaged to Jones last June, has been an integral part of the growing Pirates’ wives and girlfriends community, frequently seen cheering for her fiancé alongside Dunne and other partners of the team’s rising stars.

Ad

Paul Skenes shares special montage with Olivia Dunne including friends Jared Jones, Rylie and more

The two couples — Paul Skenes & Olivia Dunne and Jared Jones & Rylie Fox — have seemingly formed a close friendship, often appearing in social media posts together.

In early July, Skenes dropped a collection of photos, recalling the memories he created in June. Among the photos included one picture where Dunne and Skenes spending time with Jones, Rylie and Pirates pitcher Kyle Nicolas.

Ad

All four of them were on a boat and were snapped candidly.

Ad

On the baseball front, Paul Skenes has returned to the mound for the spring following an offseason which saw him getting crowned as the NL Rookie of the Year. Skenes had an exceptional year under his belt going 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA in his first year in the majors.

On the other hand, Olivia Dunne is in the middle of her fifth and final season with the LSU Tigers. The highest-paid NIL female athlete hasn't played the last four gymnastics meets but could return this Friday against George Washington in front of the home crowd for the Podium Challenge.

With a regular season coming up, expect more such moments of Dunne with her fellow MLB partners.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback