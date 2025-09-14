Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne proudly flashes LSU rings during sweet campus revisit

Because of a knee injury, Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, could only play in the first few meets of the 2025 season, representing the LSU Tigers' college gymnastics team.

Despite her absence, the team repeated as SEC champions on March 22 in Birmingham, Alabama, where LSU claimed its sixth SEC title, posting a total score of 198.200. They outperformed other strong competitors in Oklahoma, Florida, and Missouri in that session.

Months later, Dunne and the rest of the members of the gymnastics team received championship and commemorative pieces. On Saturday, Dunne posted two photos.

In the photos, there were two hands with championship rings on them. Dunne had a 2025 SEC championship ring on her hand and her fellow LSU teammate Chase Brock had four such rings, dripped in gold and silver.

Olivia Dunne's Instagram story

With the completion of the 2025 season, Olivia Dunne finished her fifth and final season and with that, she also bid goodbye to the sport. In 2024, she was part of the LSU roster that won the national championship.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne posted heartfelt message after being ruled out of season

In February, there was some confusion among fans about why Olivia Dunne was not part of the playing roster during the regular season meets. Rumors started to come out that she was unwell, and that's why coach Jay Clark didn't include her in the lineup.

The following month, Paul Skenes' girlfriend came out and revealed that she had suffered an avulsion fracture of her patella (a piece of her kneecap detached due to pulling by a tendon/ligament).

Ahead of LSU's senior night, Dunne posted a heartfelt message to inform fans about her injury and that she was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

“Hi friends! Unfortunately, I’ve been dealing with an avulsion fracture of my patella and will not be able to compete on senior night," she wrote. "It absolutely breaks my heart to not get the opportunity to compete in the PMAC one last time. Tiger fans, you’ve been so good to me! -- Liv.”

Despite being ruled out, Dunne continued to accompany the rest of the Lady Tigers on their road trips and kept the spirits within the group high.

